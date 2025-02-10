Primary Hydrogen Corp.: Primary Hydrogen Appoints Peter Lauder as VP Exploration

Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV:HDRO)(FRA:83W0)(OTCQB:HNATF) (the "Company" or "Primary"), a leading junior exploration company focused on unlocking the potential of natural hydrogen resources, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Lauder as Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately.

Mr. Lauder is a highly experienced mine and exploration geologist with over 25 years of expertise in designing, implementing, and managing underground and surface exploration programs. He has held senior roles at top-tier mining and exploration companies across Canada and West Africa, contributing to major discoveries and resource development. Most recently, he has applied his extensive geological knowledge to hydrogen exploration in Quebec, Ontario, and the U.S., aligning directly with Primary Hydrogen's strategic focus.

Mr. Lauder played a pivotal role in advancing Goldcorp's Eleonore Project in Quebec, overseeing exploration activities from feasibility through to full production. His career includes senior positions with Endeavour Mining (Siou Mine), IAMGOLD (Westwood Mine), Hecla Mining (Casa Berardi Mine), Placer Dome (Timmins), and BHP Canada. More recently, he served as Quebec Exploration Manager for Wallbridge Mining's Northern Fenelon Project. With expertise in 3D geological modeling and database management, he brings a strong technical foundation to his new role at Primary Hydrogen.

"We are thrilled to welcome Peter Lauder to our executive team," said Benjamin Asuncion, CEO of Primary Hydrogen Corp. "His extensive experience in both mineral and hydrogen exploration will be instrumental in advancing our portfolio of natural hydrogen projects and driving the Company's growth."

In his new role, Mr. Lauder will oversee all exploration activities, including project evaluation, geological assessments, and strategic planning to accelerate the discovery and development of natural hydrogen resources.

"I am excited to join Primary Hydrogen at such a pivotal time," said Mr. Lauder. "The potential of natural hydrogen as a clean energy source is immense, and I look forward to contributing to the Company's efforts in leading the exploration and development of this emerging resource."

In connection with his appointment, Mr. Lauder has been granted 400,000 incentive stock options (the "Options"). Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share at $0.50 for five years and will vest in four equal instalments over 12 months.

Engagement of Market Maker

The Company has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (VLP) to initiate its market-making service to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company.

The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP C$5,000 per month. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or VLP. The Company and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and common shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the Company to VLP is for services only.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on TSX-V-listed issuers.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is committed to pioneering the natural hydrogen sector, leveraging cutting-edge exploration techniques to identify and develop sustainable energy solutions. The Company has an extensive portfolio of properties covering over 210 square kilometres across Canada including the Blakelock and Hopkins projects in Ontario, the Mary's Harbour project in Labrador, the Point Rosie project in Newfoundland, and the Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects in British Columbia. The Company also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia.

