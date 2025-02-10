CCH Tagetik earns Leader recognition from Nucleus Research for fifth consecutive year

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that its CCH® Tagetik expert solution has been recognized as a Leader, for the fifth consecutive year, in the Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix.

In its new report, Nucleus commends the comprehensive portfolio offered through the CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform. This includes expert solutions for financial close and consolidation; financial, management and regulatory reporting; financial and extended planning; ESG and sustainability and corporate tax.

Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG said: "We are honored that the CCH Tagetik expert solution has been recognized as a market leader by Nucleus Research for the fifth consecutive year. The results of the 2025 CPM Technology Value Matrix reflect our commitment to innovation and product excellence. We remain wholly focused on empowering the office of the CFO to drive digital transformation, plan for uncertainty and ensure regulatory compliance for profitable growth."

For 2025, Nucleus Research highlighted recent CCH Tagetik product innovations including:

The launch of the CCH® Tagetik Intelligent Platform , integrating advanced AI capabilities to improve efficiency, accuracy, and strategic decision-making for the Office of the CFO.

, integrating advanced AI capabilities to improve efficiency, accuracy, and strategic decision-making for the Office of the CFO. The introduction of Objective AI with features like AI Automapping, AI Anomaly Detection, and AI Driver-Based Analysis to enhance data collection, validation, and analysis.

The launch of Ask AI, a GenAI-powered tool providing real-time, visual responses to text- and voice-based queries, enabling self-service reporting and analytics.

The development of new solutions including Intelligent Disclosure, ESG for Carbon Emissions, and Group Tax Provision Reporting.

The delivery of significant UI/UX updates, such as a customizable homepage, a new process hub, and visual dashboards integrated with Ask AI for enhanced insights.

The enhancement of Extended Planning, which connects financial and operational workflows across FP&A, sales, marketing, workforce, IT, and supply chain planning.

Rebecca Kennedy, Research Analyst, Nucleus Research said: "Nucleus Research evaluates CPM vendors each year based on customer feedback, product demonstrations, and conversations with users and vendors regarding usability, functionality and value realized from each product's capabilities. With continued investments in innovation in areas such as AI, CPM solutions, and usability, the CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform is likely to deliver organizations substantial ROI to businesses, globally."

Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance Management (CPM) is part of the Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG) division. The division is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, ESG, Corporate Performance Management and Audit and Assurance. Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions driving transformation, performance and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

