Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance has been recognized with two prestigious 2025 A-Team Innovation Awards for excellence in integrated regulatory risk, and financial data management. The awards celebrate innovative projects and teams across the vendor and practitioner communities that leverage new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions.

"The A-team Innovation Awards underscore our commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and an unparalleled customer experience. Our solutions adeptly combine financial, risk, and regulatory metrics with modular and flexible configuration capabilities, ensuring responsiveness to an evolving landscape," said Jeroen Van Doorsselaere, Vice President, Global Product Platform Management, Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting. "Financial institutions recognize the immense value of our implementation approach and integrated solutions, along with our comprehensive understanding of industry nuances and proven track record of success."

The implementation of Wolters Kluwer's integrated regulatory and risk solutions at Indexo Bank was recognized by A-Team as the Most Innovative Project. Combining OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting and OneSumX for Risk in a fully integrated, SaaS-based setup, the implementation delivers end-to-end compliance with FINREP, COREP, Basel III, and IRRBB. Built for scalability, efficiency, and future growth, the solution supports Indexo Bank's goal to become a financial services group that empowers the people of Latvia to achieve prosperity, providing a solid regulatory and risk foundation to match its expanding business.

Wolters Kluwer was also recognized as the Most Innovative Data Transformation Project for the OneSumX for Finance implementation at a major European bank, which successfully transformed its fragmented finance and risk systems into a unified general ledger and centralized accounting and data hub. OneSumX for Finance established a single source of truth, by integrating financial, contract, counterparty, and reference data, ensuring consistency, and reducing the need for downstream reconciliation while simplifying reporting. It enabled real-time monitoring, daily reconciliation, and improved regulatory compliance while streamlining the system landscape to lower costs and operational complexity.

Finance, Risk, and Regulatory Reporting (FRR) is part of Wolters Kluwer's Financial Corporate Compliance (FCC) division, which provides a wide range of technology-enabled lending, regulatory and investment compliance solutions, corporate services, and legal entity compliance solutions. FRR's award-winning OneSumX suite of solutions supports financial institutions through innovative technology that enables and empowers clients to stay compliant with everchanging regulatory requirements, manage uncertainty through finance and risk management offerings, and drive efficiency.

