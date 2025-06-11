Jason Marx Recognized with National and Enterprise CEO Pinnacle Awards for achievements, including leading the tax and accounting division's largest acquisition

Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting (TAA) is proud to announce that it has received numerous prestigious awards globally, highlighting its commitment to innovation, excellence, and leadership in the tax and accounting industry.

"These accolades reflect our unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower tax and accounting professionals to navigate the complexities of the industry with confidence and efficiency. Wolters Kluwer's innovative products and services continue to set the standard for excellence, driving growth and success for its customers worldwide," said Jason Marx, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting.

In the first half of 2025, Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting has been recognized for its outstanding contributions and achievements with the following awards:

CCH AnswerConnect Gen AI : Named one of the Top 2025 New Products in Accounting Today

: Named one of the Top 2025 New Products in CCH Axcess Tax Essentials: Named one of the Top 2025 New Products in Accounting Today

Named one of the Top 2025 New Products in Integration of CCH AnswerConnect with CCH Axcess Tax : Recognized as a 2025 AI Excellence Awards Finalist.

: Recognized as a 2025 AI Excellence Awards Finalist. CCH iFirm AML was shortlisted by UK FinTech Awards in the AccountingTech category.

was shortlisted by UK FinTech Awards in the AccountingTech category. Tax and Accounting Germany : F.A.Z. Institute: Germany's most coveted industry and special software providers in 2025. This award has been received for the third year in a row. F.A.Z. Institute: "Germany's Digital Pioneers 2025" in the category of industry and specialty software providers. F.A.Z. Institute: Top Employer for Talent Growth 2025 in the category of industry and special software providers. DEUTSCHLAND TEST: "Exemplary fulfillment of customer wishes 2025" in the category of industry and special software providers. DEUTSCHLAND TEST: "Company of the year 2025" in the category of industry and special software providers. DEUTSCHLAND TEST: "Germany's best training company 2025". SZ Institute's: Ranked 1 st in the Industry Specialized Software category and awarded the SZ Institute's "Best Customer Rating 2025". NewWork Business Awards 2025 ADDISON DataCube Recognized in multiple categories as the key to business intelligence for tax firms and SMEs with Microsoft. Category: K.1 Software, Status: GOLD WINNER Category: D.5 Business Intelligence, Status: GOLD WINNER Category: D.1 Innovation, Status: GOLD WINNER Steuertipps Alma Recognized in multiple categories for tax AI innovation for income tax returns. Category: K.12 Finance, Status: GOLD WINNER Category: D.1 Innovation, Status: SILVER WINNER Category: D.7 Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning, Status: SILVER WINNER ADDISON Campus Recognized for the revolution in training and continuing education for tax firms. Category: E.2 Employee development (support and challenge), Status: GOLD WINNER Category: E.3 Educational opportunities/digital education, Status: GOLD WINNER Category: E.4 Academy/Continuing Education/Seminars, Status: GOLD WINNER Wolters Kluwer Steuertipps : CHIP: Award "Price tip" 13. DEUTSCHLAND TEST: "Maximum trust" in the category of industry and special software providers. EURO: SSE Plus 2025, SSE 2025, and Steuer easy 2025. WirtschaftsWoche : Steuertipps was awarded the grade "Very Good" and is therefore the test winner in the tax app category. WirtschaftsWoche: SteuerSparErklärung has been awarded a rating of " Good

: TAA Italy : Recognized as Leader of Diversity and Inclusivity Award 2025 by Statista and Il Sole24Ore.

: Recognized as Leader of Diversity and Inclusivity Award 2025 by Statista and Il Sole24Ore. CEO Pinnacle Award, Jason Marx: Jason Marx, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting, has been by the Chief Executives Council with the National CEO Pinnacle Award and also as the winner in the Enterprise category. This esteemed award celebrates the highest achievements of Chief Executive Officers and related roles, acknowledging their exceptional leadership and contributions to their organizations and industries.

