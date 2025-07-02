Latest release includes GenAI-powered summarization and a smart tools directory to help accountants find answers faster, work smarter, and act with greater confidence

Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting (TAA) today announced significant AI-powered enhancements to its industry-leading CCH AnswerConnect platform, reinforcing its commitment to firm intelligence and transforming how tax professionals conduct research. The latest update introduces generative AI document summarization and a new dynamic tools directory, enabling users to uncover insights faster, reduce research time, and make more confident decisions.

"This launch is about helping firms work faster and smarter by accelerating the path from question to answer," said Jason Marx, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting. "With our continued investment in firm intelligence-bringing together generative AI, trusted CCH content, and modern workflows-we're empowering professionals with the right insight at the right time so they can focus on what matters most: delivering meaningful outcomes for their clients."

AI that Works the Way Accountants Do

The latest features make CCH AnswerConnect more intuitive and powerful for today's professionals:

AI Document Summarization

With the click of a button, users can instantly generate a summary of any secondary source document, complete with the ability to ask follow-up questions. This GenAI capability helps accountants quickly get to the heart of complex information-without having to read through every word.

With the click of a button, users can instantly generate a summary of any secondary source document, complete with the ability to ask follow-up questions. This GenAI capability helps accountants quickly get to the heart of complex information-without having to read through every word. Tools Directory Lookup

A first-of-its-kind experience, the new directory makes it easy to discover and access research tools by topic and use case. From Smart Charts and Checklists to Calculators, Flow Charts, and Client Letters, everything is now just a few clicks away-boosting productivity and surfacing resources users may not have even known existed.

"Our goal was to make the research experience not just faster, but fundamentally more intelligent," said Betty Ross, Director of Product Management for CCH AnswerConnect. "These new features give users clarity when they need it and tools that work the way they do. It's a meaningful step forward in how professionals interact with tax information."

Making Firm Intelligence Real

These enhancements demonstrate how CCH AnswerConnect is evolving into a smarter, more connected research hub-one that delivers on the promise of firm intelligence. By embedding GenAI into trusted workflows and surfacing the most relevant content and tools, the platform helps professionals:

Get to accurate answers faster

Spend less time searching and more time advising

Discover new tools that make complex work easier

Work with greater speed, confidence, and precision

About CCH AnswerConnect

CCH AnswerConnect is Wolters Kluwer's intelligent research platform for tax and accounting professionals. It combines expert-authored content across federal, state, and international topics with powerful tools like CCH SmartCharts, Decision Trees, and now, new AI-powered capabilities-making it the go-to platform for trusted answers and insight. With this latest evolution, CCH AnswerConnect continues to lead the way in delivering firm intelligence through innovation and expertise.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250702029929/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Shannon Wherry

Associate Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting

Office: +1 972-209-2767

shannon.wherry@wolterskluwer.com