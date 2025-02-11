Trane Technologies: Trane Unveils New Trane Connect Platform To Enhance Management of Building Performance

Trane® Connect offers enhanced energy efficiency and predictive maintenance for improved HVAC system management.

Trane® - by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, announces the new Trane® Connect for customers across North America, giving building owners and managers a modern, cloud-based all-in-one smart commercial building portal to access insights and controls.

The integrated Trane Connect enhances building and operational efficiency that allows customers to improve utilization of labor, and energy, streamline maintenance and increase the life of HVAC equipment. The portal provides access to building systems and assets securely from anywhere 24 hours a day, saving time and operational costs.

"This modern, cloud-based platform gives building operators and facility managers a single pane of glass with simple access to insights and controls," said Riaz Raihan, senior vice president and chief digital officer (CDO) of Trane Technologies. "Smart buildings are talking, and Trane Connect is the newest, most powerful way to listen and turn building data into useful insights and better decisions."

20,000 users around the world benefit from Trane Connect to access their building automation and management systems and energy insights, including Trane Tracer® SC+ and other control brands.

Key Features of Trane Connect:

Data-Driven Insights : The platform collects and analyzes data from HVAC systems to provide actionable insights, empowering facility managers to make informed decisions that enhance system performance and occupant comfort.

Enhanced Energy Efficiency : The platform utilizes advanced analytics to identify opportunities for energy savings, helping to reduce energy consumption and lower utility costs.

Predictive Maintenance : Trane Connect's predictive maintenance capabilities allow users to anticipate potential issues before they become major problems, reducing downtime and extending the lifespan of HVAC equipment.

User-Friendly Interface : The platform features an intuitive interface that simplifies system management, making it easy for users to navigate and access key performance metrics.

Seamless Integration: Trane Connect integrates with existing building management systems and IoT devices, providing a unified solution for comprehensive building automation.

Join Trane experts for a webinar on Feb. 25 for a deeper look into the new Trane Connect and learn how the simple cloud-based platform helps save time and operational costs.

Learn more about Trane Connect and how it can help turn data into useful insights and better decisions. Trane Connect | Trane Commercial HVAC

