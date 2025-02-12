BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK), a German photonic and smart mobility solutions provider, announced Wednesday preliminary fiscal 2024 results, reporting growth in earnings and revenues, but drop in orders. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.The Group's fiscal 2024 EBITDA increased around 6 percent to approximately 222 million euros from prior year's 209.6 million euros. The corresponding margin grew to around 19.9 percent from 19.7 percent last year.Revenue increased around 5 percent to approximately 1.12 billion euros from last year's 1.07 billion euros. All divisions contributed to the growth, particularly the Advanced Photonic Solutions division with strong growth in the semiconductor equipment sector.Order intake, meanwhile, dropped nearly 6 percent to around 1.03 billion euros from the prior year's value of 1.09 billion euros, mainly due to weak demand from the automotive sector.The order backlog decreased to around 670 million euros from 745.0 million euros last year.Further, the financial targets for 2026 remain unchanged.Jenoptik in November last year had stated that its previously targeted revenue of around 1.2 billion euros and an EBITDA margin of 21 to 22 percent for fiscal year 2025 would be delayed and would be achieved in 2026. The expected delay in the upturn in the semiconductor equipment industry caused the change.In its latest statement, the company noted that its outlook has been influenced by high economic and political uncertainties.With regard to the semiconductor equipment industry, being of special importance to Jenoptik, the company continues to expect an upturn in demand in the second half of 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX