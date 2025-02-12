Newtown Square, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - As flu activity rises across the United States, consumers are increasingly turning to holistic remedies to support their health and wellness. According to the Kinsa Illness report, the percentage of positive influenza cases is above levels observed this time last year. Flu A has dominated the season with the highest reports being observed in the pediatric population. 1

Amid the elevated flu activity, consumers are flying to the shelves in search of flu medicines. With a growing interest in holistic remedies and non-drowsy solutions, many are turning to homeopathic medicines like Oscillococcinum®. From Boiron, world leader in homeopathic medicines, Oscillococcinum has been trusted for nearly 80 years to reduce the duration and severity of flu-like symptoms such as body aches, headache, fever, chills, and fatigue.* Its gentle approach and ease of use have made it a popular choice for those looking to support their flu recovery.

"We are seeing an unprecedented demand for Oscillococcinum as consumers seek out non- drowsy alternative ways to manage their flu symptoms," says Ron Gentry, vice president of marketing at Boiron USA. "The trend towards holistic health is more than just a fad; it reflects a significant shift in how people approach their wellness, especially during flu season."

The U.S. complementary and alternative medicine market was estimated at $28.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow significantly in the coming years.2 According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Americans are spending upwards of $30 billion per year out-of-pocket on non-conventional medical services, with the largest share of this spending, $14.7 billion, for services from holistic practitioners.3 This surge in demand is particularly notable amid the elevated flu activity across the United States.

"With flu season in full swing, many consumers are looking for 'closer to the earth' remedies to manage their symptoms," says Dr. Ken Redcross, board-certified internal medicine physician. "I recommend Oscillococcinum in my practice because it works with the body to ease and shorten the symptoms. I can trust that when I recommend Oscillococcinum to my patients, they will not have complications with the other medications they may be taking, and they appreciate its gentle, non-drowsy formula."

Oscillococcinum continues to be a convenient and reliable first choice for relief of flu-like symptoms and is supported by clinical studies.5, 6 Oscillococcinum is non-drowsy, free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, and recommended for everyone ages 2 and up.

Oscillococcinum is available over the counter in boxes of 6, 12, or 30, doses at suggested retail prices of $13.46, $22.03, and $32.99, respectively. It can be found at mass-market retailers, independent pharmacies, and natural product stores nationwide, as well as through online retailers. Boiron also offers its ColdCalm® line, Chestal® cough syrup line, ThroatCalm®, and SinusCalm®. For more information or store locations, visit BoironUSA.com, or contact the Boiron Information Center at 1-800-BOIRON-1 (1-800-264-7661) or email Info@Boiron.com.

About Boiron: Since 1932, Boiron has been sharing its passion for homeopathy with a holistic and ecological approach to medicine. Its vision of health care puts people at its center and seeks to improve the quality of their everyday lives. With a long history of unmatched quality and innovation, Boiron remains dedicated to producing the purest of medicines that respect human health and the environment.

*These "Uses" have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

