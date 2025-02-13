Jenoptik AG demonstrated mixed performance in fiscal year 2024, with operating metrics showing resilience despite challenging market conditions. The company achieved a 5 percent revenue increase to €1.12 billion, while its EBITDA improved by 6 percent to €222 million. The EBITDA margin reached 19.9 percent, surpassing analyst expectations of 19.7 percent. However, headwinds in the automotive sector impacted new orders, resulting in a 6 percent decline to €1.03 billion. The company maintains optimism about a potential upturn in the semiconductor equipment industry during the latter half of 2025, with detailed guidance for the current fiscal year scheduled for release on March 25.

Market Response and Institutional Movement

The market reacted cautiously to these mixed results, with Jenoptik's stock experiencing significant pressure on the trading day. Shares declined by 2.9 percent to close at €21.10, marking a considerable distance from its recent 52-week high of €31.14 recorded in February. Adding to market dynamics, Norway's sovereign wealth fund reduced its stake in the company from 3.01 percent to 2.79 percent. Despite current market hesitation, analysts maintain an optimistic outlook with an average price target of €31.09 per share.

Ad

Fresh Jenoptik information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Jenoptik analysis...