Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Announces Move To Houston, Texas And Expansion of U.S. Operations And Manufacturing Capabilities

Electric Vehicle Technology, Innovation & Sustainability

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2025 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), a leading provider of electric commercial vehicles, is proud to announce the relocation of its corporate headquarters and the establishment of a new 86,000-square-foot facility in Houston, Texas. This strategic move reinforces Envirotech's commitment to expanding U.S. manufacturing, strengthening fleet services, and supporting the growing demand for commercial electric vehicles (EVs). Envirotech plans to open its new corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility in the first quarter of 2025.

The new Houston headquarters and manufacturing facility will serve as a centralized hub for corporate leadership, manufacturing, fleet sales, engineering, and service operations, positioning Envirotech for continued growth and long-term success in the commercial EV market.

Envirotech will retain its existing Osceola, Arkansas facility.

Envirotech's decision to move to Houston is driven by:

Strategic Location for Fleet Expansion - Houston's major port, highway infrastructure, and access to fleet customers make it a prime location for scaling commercial EV operations.

Access to Top Talent - Houston is home to one of the largest pools of engineering, logistics, and manufacturing professionals in the U.S., ensuring a highly skilled workforce for Envirotech's growth.

Pro-Business Climate - Texas offers a business-friendly tax structure , including no state corporate income tax , making it an ideal location for corporate and operational expansion. Governor Greg Abbott continues to strengthen Texas as a pro-business state.

Growing Demand for Commercial EVs - Texas is a national leader in fleet electrification and is home to many of the largest logistics, industrial, and transportation companies in the country.

"Relocating to Houston is a natural step in our evolution," said Jason Maddox, President and Interim CFO of Envirotech."This move strengthens our ability to support commercial fleet customers nationwide, expand our presence in key EV markets, and attract top industry talent. With a strong infrastructure and a growing demand for electric commercial vehicles, Houston positions Envirotech for long-term success."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the electric vehicle landscape by designing and manufacturing electric commercial vehicles that offer sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions. Committed to driving the future of mobility, Envirotech is pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects, or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risk that customers may not elect to redeem their voucher to purchase an electric vehicle and the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "will," "estimated," "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances, or unanticipated events.

CONTACT:

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.

Merrick Alpert, Chief Communications Officer

Telephone: (870) 970-3355

Email: merrick@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire