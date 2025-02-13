



TOKYO, Feb 13, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received top honors in the split system air-conditioner(Note) category of Australia's ProductReview Awards 2025 for its Avanti and Bronte series of residential air-conditioners marketed locally by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia, Pty. Ltd. (MHIAA). The awards are determined based on consumer product reviews on the "ProductReview.com.au" website. This is the fifth consecutive year that the Bronte Series has been recognized in this category, and the fourth time for the Avanti Series.The annual ProductReview Awards are given based on brand ratings and overall evaluations factoring in consumer reviews, the total number of reviews during the previous 12 months, and retail availability during the same period. For each category, ProductReview performs qualitative analyses and metric comparisons to gauge the sentiment score for determining a winner. The Bronte Series scored top in the split system air-conditioner category with 1,159 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. The Avanti Series also achieved a 4.7-star rating, along with a second-place 977 reviews. These ratings reflect Australian consumers' solid trust placed in the two series in recognition of their outstanding performance and operating ease."ProductReview.com.au" is one of Australia's foremost platforms where consumers rate products and services. Since its launch in May 2003, the website has posted more than 3.7 million consumer reviews. The site is accessed by near 4.5 million visitors per month, making it a major source of information on products and brands for local consumers.Akihiro Nakajima, Managing Director of MHIAA, offered the following comment on receipt of this year's prestigious awards: "At Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia, we strive to deliver products that combine cutting-edge technology with unmatched reliability and comfort for our customers. Winning the ProductReview Awards for the fifth consecutive year reaffirms our dedication to excellence and innovation. We are deeply grateful to our customers for their trust and positive feedback, which inspire us to continue exceeding expectations."Spurred by this year's awards, going forward MHI Thermal Systems will continue to develop new technologies and provide air-conditioning solutions meeting the diverse needs of all consumers.Split system air-conditioners are residential air-conditioners comprised of two separate units: indoor and outdoor. They offer greater heating and cooling efficiency than single-unit type air-conditioners.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.