BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Fraport (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUY) reported that 3.9 million travelers flew via Frankfurt Airport in January, a decrease of 3.1% from a year ago. The company said the decline was a result of cuts to flight services by the Lufthansa Group, while other airlines increased their services. Cargo volumes fell by 3.9% in January, to 148,321 metric tons.The total number of passengers at all airports actively managed by Fraport increased by 0.7% year-on-year to around 9.0 million in January 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX