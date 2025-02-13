Physitrack Plc secures landmark NHS contract worth up to £225,000 in platform subscription fees

Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) London, February 13, 2025 - Physitrack is pleased to announce its largest contract to date with a local English public healthcare provider (NHS trust) following a successful public tender process.

The agreement, worth £75,000 in its first year, with secured funding for two additional years, for a total potential deal value of £225,000, represents a major milestone in the company's mission to support rehabilitation, patient engagement, and data-driven healthcare solutions across the UK.

The deal includes subscription fees for the Physitrack exercise prescription platform for up to 600 users, as well as built-in data analytics solutions, enabling NHS Trusts to enhance patient care, optimise clinical workflows, and drive efficiency. Of the total contract value, 100% percent is recurring revenue, reinforcing the company's strong and sustainable growth trajectory in the UK healthcare sector.

"This is a true testament to our product development and engineering excellence," said Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder of Physitrack. "Our technology is embraced by sophisticated customers like NHS trusts, who are responsible for thousands of lives, operating under immense pressure to optimise costs and streamline care delivery. It's fantastic that we can support them along all these lines."

Physitrack has been actively supporting the UK's public healthcare sector since 2014, delivering innovative digital health solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and drive efficiencies for NHS providers. This latest contract solidifies the company's position as a trusted partner in digital health transformation for one of the world's largest public healthcare systems.

Watch a Spotlight interview on the subject with Henrik Molin, Physitrack's CEO and co-founder:

https://vimeo.com/1056120387/550bb81f93?share=copy

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Henrik Molin, CEO, Physitrack.

+44 208 133 9325

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

Attachments

Physitrack Plc secures landmark NHS contract worth up to £225,000 in platform subscription fees

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire