Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime invites investors, analysts, and media to a webcast presentation of the fourth quarter report for 2024 on February 17, 14:00 CET. The report will be published during the morning of the same day.

The presentation will be held by Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime, and after the presentation, there will be a Q&A session moderated by Erik Palin, analyst at Carnegie Investment Bank. The presentation will be held in English.

Date and time: Monday, February 17, 14:00 CEST

Questions to moderator can be emailed in advance, no later than February 17, 10:00 am CET to: klas.palin@carnegie.se

The presentation will be accessible at Senzime's website at https://www.senzime.com/investors

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

Invitation to presentation of Senzime's fourth quarter 2024 report

