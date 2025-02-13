Improved industry environment and technology refresh cycle drove year-over-year revenue growth for MiT

Higher gross margin and cost reductions led to improvement in net loss

Customer spending expected to continue to improve throughout 2025

Fountain Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: MITQ), ("MiT"), $MITQ, a leading technology and services company for cinema, Esports, stadiums, arenas and other out-of-home entertainment venues, today announced results for its second quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Phil Rafnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MiT commented:

"Industry trends indicate a strengthening cinema industry spending environment, which we believe is still in the early stages of a broader recovery. Theaters are not only rebounding but starting to invest in the future, and our solutions continue to play a key role in their modernization efforts. While fiscal Q2 is traditionally our seasonally weakest quarter, we benefited from a return to revenue growth, expanded gross margins and, combined with the cost reductions we implemented at the beginning of the fiscal year, we improved our net loss year-over-year. Notably, we secured multiple orders tied to the ongoing technology refresh cycle, particularly for laser projectors and advanced sound solutions like Dolby Atmos immersive audio for premium large format (PLF) auditoriums. These investments signal growing confidence among theater owners who are prioritizing premium technology upgrades to enhance the moviegoing experience and drive long-term audience engagement."

Fiscal 2025 Commentary

Francois Godfrey, President and Chief Operating Officer of MiT commented:

"The 2024 holiday box office was encouraging with a more than 40% surge over the previous year, and we look forward to the possibility of improved demand for our offerings beginning as early as the end of our fiscal year. To ensure we are positioned to capture as much as this spend as possible when the time comes, we are increasing our marketing activities to ensure the industry fully understands the breadth of our capabilities, while keeping our costs in check. Our near-term priority remains driving to higher, more consistent revenue growth and attaining profitability in our core business, creating a strong foundation for investing in our planned growth initiatives that we believe have the potential to drive higher levels of future growth."

Second Quarter Highlights - in $1,000s except for EPS (Fiscal 2025 versus Fiscal 2024)

Revenue increased to $3,441 compared to $3,265;

Gross Profit increased to $936 compared to $759; Gross Margin increased to 27.2%;

Operating Loss improved to ($561) compared to ($830);

Net loss and Loss per Share (EPS) improved to ($527) and ($0.05) compared to ($794) and ($0.07), respectively;

As of December 31, 2024, the Company held cash of $5,316.

Dial-in and Webcast Information

Date/Time: Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-4018

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8471

Call me: Participants can use Guest dial-in s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me Link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1708040&tp_key=3d874d63b9

Telephone Replay

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Expiration: February 27, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Access ID: 13751755

Telephone Replays will be made available after conference end time.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading provider of technology, products, and services for the Motion Picture Exhibition industry, with expanding ventures into live entertainment venues and Esports. We design and manufacture a wide range of proprietary products in-house, including developing potentially disruptive SaaS and subscription-based solutions. Committed to excellence and innovation, Moving iMage Technologies aims to revolutionize the out of home entertainment experience with cutting-edge technology and superior service. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)





December 31,

2024



June 30,

2024





(unaudited)







Assets











Current Assets:











Cash $ 5,316

$ 5,278

Accounts receivable, net

749



1,048

Inventories, net

2,121



3,117

Prepaid expenses and other

202



470

Total Current Assets

8,388



9,913

Long-Term Assets:







Right-of-use asset

1,206



144

Property and equipment, net

21



28

Intangibles, net

393



422

Other assets

23



16

Total Long-Term Assets

1,643



610

Total Assets $ 10,031

$ 10,523











Liabilities And Stockholders' Equity







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 1,642

$ 2,261

Accrued expenses

406



320

Customer refunds

423



399

Customer deposits

1,057



1,651

Lease liability-current

206



151

Unearned warranty revenue

65



31

Total Current Liabilities

3,799



4,813











Long-Term Liabilities:







Lease liability-non-current

1,037



-

Total Long-Term Liabilities

1,037



-

Total Liabilities

4,836



4,813

Stockholders' Equity







Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 9,896,850 and 9,896,850 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively

-



-

Additional paid-in capital

12,003



11,965

Accumulated deficit

(6,808 )

(6,255 ) Total Stockholders' Equity

5,195



5,710

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 10,031



$ 10,523



MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)





3 Months Ended

December 31,



6 Months Ended December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023



























Net sales $ 3,441

$ 3,265

$ 8,693

$ 9,900

Cost of goods sold

2,505



2,506



6,386



7,322

Gross profit

936



759



2,307



2,578



















Operating expenses:















Research and development

47



72



109



139

Selling and marketing

462



628



991



1,170

General and administrative

988



889



1,836



1,716

Total operating expenses

1,497



1,589



2,936



3,025

Operating (loss)

(561 )

(830 )

(629 )

(447 ) Other income (expense)















Interest and other income, net

34



36



77



92

Total other income

34



36



77



92



















Net (loss) $ (527 ) $ (794 ) $ (552 ) $ (355 )

















Weighted average shares outstanding: basic and diluted

9,896,850



10,655,686



9,896,850



10,670,732

Net (loss) income per common share basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.03 )

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Six Months Ended December 31,





2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

























Net (loss)

($552 )

($355 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Provision for credit losses

19



4

Inventory reserve

163



384

Depreciation expense

7



5

Amortization expense

29



29

Right-of-use amortization

133



133

Stock option compensation expense

37



10

Changes in operating assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable

280



(237 ) Inventories

833



(424 ) Prepaid expenses and other

260



(503 ) Accounts payable

(619 )

(315 ) Accrued expenses and customer refunds

111



64

Unearned warranty revenue

34



14

Customer deposits

(594 )

(38 ) Lease liabilities

(103 )

(135 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

38



(1,364 ) Cash flows from investing activities







Purchases of property and equipment

-



(12 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities

-



(12 )









Cash flows from financing activities







Stock Buyback

-



(101 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities

-



(101 )









Net increase (decrease) in cash

38



(1,477 ) Cash, beginning of the period

5,278



6,616

Cash, end of the period $ 5,316

$ 5,139

Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Right-of-use assets from new lease

($207 )

-

Right-of-use assets from lease modification

($988 )

-



