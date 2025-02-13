NextTrip, Inc.: NextTrip Announces Launch of Compass.TV Apple iOS and Google Android Apps

New Mobile Platforms Offer Opportunities to Leverage Real-Time Viewer Behavior, Targeted Advertising and New Revenue Streams

Compass.TV App Builds Expected to be Available on Roku and Amazon Fire Platforms Summer 2025

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a leading travel technology firm, today announced the successful development, and launch of its new Android and iOS applications for Compass.TV, its innovative digital streaming platform.

This significant achievement enhances our ability to connect with users through essential mobile channels, aligning with the increasing trend of on-the-go travel bookings. With smartphone screens now the most used screen for watching new video content, these apps are focused on an optimal user experience, delivering high-quality content to travel enthusiasts. Viewers can explore over 1,200 hours of content, tagged by destination for ease of exploration. The apps are now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play stores for download and will be supported by a broad marketing campaign to promote installs. Additionally, the new mobile platforms offer valuable opportunities to leverage real-time data for tracking viewer behavior, enabling targeted advertising and new revenue streams. Alongside the apps, the team have also launched a Creator Portal performance report page, enabling creators and influencers to monitor video views, advertising impressions and estimated earnings.

Following Compass.TV's successful soft launch in fall 2024, and positive feedback from stakeholders and potential platform partners, we are now transitioning Compass.TV to a full commercial launch. This phase will focus on generating advertising revenue and providing seamless experience for searching and booking travel through the NextTrip Booking Engine.

In line with our forward-thinking strategy, Compass.TV is set to build and launch Apps for platforms such as Roku and Amazon Fire in the first half of 2025. The streaming industry has transitioned to more advertising-based models, to bring in additional revenue alongside subscriptions. Parks Associates' consumer research found 50% of people who consume video on a viewing device (TV, computer, tablet, or phone) watch a free, ad-supported service (FAST) or ad-based video on-demand service (AVOD) at least once a week. The ads are an equally important part of the experience, as consumers expect ads to be relevant, original, and appropriate to the viewing platform. To further enhance customer experience, NextTrip is deploying its proprietary Ad overlay technology, allowing users to book travel, interact directly with Booking Agent specialists, and explore travel packages with simple, tasteful, and engaging calls to action.

"With these advancements, we take a significant step toward our goal of providing a seamless, immersive, and exciting travel booking experience for vacationers worldwide," said Bill Kerby, CEO of NextTrip, Inc. "Our partnerships and efforts to build a vibrant influencer community further reinforce Compass.TV's destination-centric approach, making travel both accessible and aspirational."

About NextTrip

NextTrip (NASDAQ: NTRP) is a technology-driven platform delivering innovative travel booking and travel media solutions. NextTrip Leisure offers individual and group travelers vacations to the most popular and sought-after destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, and around the world. The NextTrip Media platform - Travel Magazine - provides a social media space for viewers to explore, educate, and share their "bucket list" travel experiences with friends. Additionally, NextTrip is launching an end-to-end content ecosystem that utilizes AI-assisted travel planning to capture advertising, build brand awareness, reward loyalty, and drive bookings. For more information and to book a trip, visit www.nexttrip.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, continued development efforts for Compass.TV and the company's other platforms; market acceptance and use of Compass.TV and NextTrip's other platforms; NextTrip's ability to engage influencers to help expand its Compass.TV content and gain additional viewers; changes to NextTrip's relationship with Dooya; changes in travel, and in particular group travel, trends; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the company; the overall level of consumer demand for NextTrip's products/services; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior in the travel industry; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of NextTrip's customers; NextTrip's ability to raise additional capital to fund its operations; NextTrip's ability to implement its business strategy; changes in governmental regulation; NextTrip's exposure to litigation claims and other loss contingencies; stability of consumer demand for NextTrip's products; any breaches of, or interruptions in, NextTrip's information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; NextTrip's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. NextTrip disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. For additional information regarding risks and uncertainties that could impact NextTrip's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2024 filed with the SEC on September 4, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC which may be viewed at www.sec.gov .

