Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")
13 February 2025
Holdings in Company
Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed today that David John Naylor has, following an acquisition of shares on 12 February 2025, an interest of 10,509,468 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 8.17 per cent. of the current issued Ordinary Shares and voting rights of the Company.
