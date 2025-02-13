Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

13 February 2025

Holdings in Company

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed today that David John Naylor has, following an acquisition of shares on 12 February 2025, an interest of 10,509,468 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 8.17 per cent. of the current issued Ordinary Shares and voting rights of the Company.

