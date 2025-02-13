Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
SE0009663339 Mantex AB 13.02.2025 SE0023467451 Mantex AB 14.02.2025 Tausch 400:1
|16:46
|XFRA ISIN CHANGE
|Mi
|Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Mantex AB
|Referring to the bulletin from Mantex AB's extraordinary general meeting, held on December 19, 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:400. The share will be traded...
|15.11.24
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading day for paid subscription units (BTU) of Mantex AB
|At the request of Mantex AB, the last trading day in Mantex AB's paid
subscription units will be changed from 2024-11-18 to 2024-11-22.
Instrument: Paid subscription units
Short name:...
|10.10.24
|XFRA CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 10.10.2024
|Das Instrument 2NA SE0009663339 MANTEX AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.10.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.10.2024 The instrument 2NA SE0009663339 MANTEX AB EQUITY is traded cum...
|02.08.24
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Mantex Aktiebolag receives observation status
|Today, August 2, 2024, Mantex Aktiebolag (the "Company") disclosed its
financial report for the second quarter of 2024.
The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|MANTEX AB
|0,002
|+150,00 %