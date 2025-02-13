Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, today announced the extension until 2027 of its partnership with Bouygues Immobilier, a key player in real estate development with almost 70 years of experience in the French market.

In line with its decarbonization trajectory, Bouygues Immobilier is committed to reducing the carbon footprint of its operations. This is reflected in particular in the systematic use of concrete with a lower carbon footprint.

Signed in May 2022, the initial contract between Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies and Bouygues Immobilier has now been extended until December 31, 2027. This extension is a testament to the mutual trust between the two groups and the success of the first projects carried out using Hoffmann 0% clinker cement.

In order to reduce the carbon footprint of buildings, concrete produced using Hoffmann cement has been increasingly used in Bouygues Immobilier's operations over the past two years.

A cement that already contributes to meeting the environmental challenges of the 2028 and 2031 thresholds of RE2020:

0% clinker cement.

57% reduction in carbon footprint compared to conventional CEM II-A cement, which is the most widely used cement on the market today.

Manufacturing process that uses 10 times less energy than traditional cement.

"Empreinte" in Angers (77 multi-family homes)

Two of the three buildings were constructed using Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies. On this project, two premieres in France were tested:

A slab was poured using this cement and Neolithe aggregates, derived from the treatment of waste by fossilization.

A premur was poured with 100% of this cement (prefabricated skins and interior casting).

"Nature'L" in Melun (68 housing units)

This is the Bouygues Immobilier project on which the most concrete made with Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies was poured: 1900 m3.

This resulted in a carbon saving of 10% compared with conventional cement.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "At Hoffmann Green, we firmly believe that it is possible to build sustainable infrastructures that respect the environment. By integrating our decarbonated cement into your projects, Bouygues Immobilier is actively participating in the fight against climate change, while at the same time benefiting from solid, sustainable construction."

Aurélien Defigier, Executive Vice President Engineering and Product of Bouygues Immobilier, added:"The use of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies 0% clinker is one of the solutions that enable us to reduce the carbon footprint of our projects and help us to achieve our medium-term objectives in this area. By extending our partnership, we are confirming our determination to deploy all possible levers to decarbonize our activities."

ABOUT BOUYGUES IMMOBILIER

At Bouygues Immobilier, urban developer and key player in the French market, we have been present for almost 70 years across the entire real estate value chain, from development to operation and promotion. Our business is to design living spaces that take into account all users at all scales, and to listen to our customers and local authorities, working with them to imagine useful, humane and sustainable spaces. Committed to limiting our negative impact on the environment and maximizing our positive impact, our goal is to design 25% of our projects with positive biodiversity by 2025. Our carbon trajectory, one of the most ambitious in our sector, has been recognized by the SBTi. In the short term, it calls for a 42% reduction in our greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 for scopes 1 and 2 activities, and a 28% reduction by 2030 for scope 3 activities. In the long term, we were aiming for a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from all 3 scopes by 2050. At the end of 2023, we had 1,460 employees and sales of 1.738 billion euros. Demanding in terms of quality and concerned about our employees' well-being in the workplace, we are the first developer in France to be ISO 9001 certified.

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Irland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

