FIGEAC AÉRO: NEW WIN IN THE US BRINGS ADDITIONAL EXPOSURE TO THE BOEING 737 MAX

Finanznachrichten News

DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: NEW WIN IN THE US BRINGS ADDITIONAL EXPOSURE TO THE BOEING 737 MAX 

FIGEAC AÉRO 
FIGEAC AÉRO: NEW WIN IN THE US BRINGS ADDITIONAL EXPOSURE TO THE BOEING 737 MAX 
13-Feb-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
New win in the US brings additional exposure to the BOEING 737 MAX 
 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, today announced that a new 
partnership was signed between Spirit Aerosystems and FIGEAC AÉRO North America, covering the processing of aluminium 
skins for the Boeing 737 MAX. 
 
 
Reinforcing the Group's strategic position in North AmericA 
FIGEAC AÉRO North America (FANA) is to provide Spirit Aerosystems, a world's leading aerostructure manufacturer, with 
surface treatment services for large-size aluminum skins, destined to be fitted on the fuel cells of the Boeing 737 
MAX. These include services performed to increase protection from corrosion and resistance, in order to meet flight 
requirements. 
With a variety of processes such as anodization or painting, to be applied to light alloy parts ranging from 3 to 10 
meters in size, the scope of this contract falls directly within FANA's core specialization. As it was the case with 
the latest agreements in the US[1], close proximity and a good working relationship built over time were key in this 
new win - another testimony to the efficacy of maintaining a strong local presence in major aerospace hubs. 
With the additional exposure to the Boeing 737 MAX, it also marks a new and significant step in reinforcing the FIGEAC 
AÉRO Group's strategic position on key commercial & defense programs in North America. 
 
 
Business Developments aligned with PILOT 28 ObjectiveS 
First deliveries have already been made. Production ramp-up is underway and cruising speed should be reached at the 
beginning of financial year 2025/26. Based on current rate projections, FIGEAC AÉRO anticipates full-year contract 
revenue to be above EUR1.4m. 
Thanks to inventories of parts to be processed being held by the customer, and available industrial capacity, working 
capital and capital expenditure requirements are both significantly minimized, in perfect alignment with objectives set 
forth by the PILOT 28 strategic plan. On the revenue side, the Group estimates it has now secured about 40% of its 
March 2028 new business objective. 
Beyond this new win, FIGEAC AÉRO continues to pursue business development opportunities in its Wichita, Kansas and 
Chihuahua, Mexico facilities. Ongoing developments are currently set to contribute further profitable growth in the 
region. 
 
TO receive upcoming news of the FIgeac AERO Group, 
subscribe for free here 
 
 
Upcoming events (after trading) 
   -- 6 May 2025: revenue for the 4th quarter 2024/25 
   -- 25 June 2025: full-year results 2024/25 
 
 
About Figeac AÉro 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specializes in producing light alloy and 
hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in 
France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR397.2 million in the year 
to 31 March 2024. 
 
Figeac AÉro contacts 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 
 
Simon Derbanne 
VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs 
Tel: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
Email: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] CP_FGA_20241125_FANA Textron_EN_vdef.pdf 
CP_FGA_20250203_FANA GKN_EN_vdef.pdf 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20250213_737 processing_EN_vdef 
=----------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2086011 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2086011 13-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2086011&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2025 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
