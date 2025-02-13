DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: NEW WIN IN THE US BRINGS ADDITIONAL EXPOSURE TO THE BOEING 737 MAX

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: NEW WIN IN THE US BRINGS ADDITIONAL EXPOSURE TO THE BOEING 737 MAX 13-Feb-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New win in the US brings additional exposure to the BOEING 737 MAX FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, today announced that a new partnership was signed between Spirit Aerosystems and FIGEAC AÉRO North America, covering the processing of aluminium skins for the Boeing 737 MAX. Reinforcing the Group's strategic position in North AmericA FIGEAC AÉRO North America (FANA) is to provide Spirit Aerosystems, a world's leading aerostructure manufacturer, with surface treatment services for large-size aluminum skins, destined to be fitted on the fuel cells of the Boeing 737 MAX. These include services performed to increase protection from corrosion and resistance, in order to meet flight requirements. With a variety of processes such as anodization or painting, to be applied to light alloy parts ranging from 3 to 10 meters in size, the scope of this contract falls directly within FANA's core specialization. As it was the case with the latest agreements in the US[1], close proximity and a good working relationship built over time were key in this new win - another testimony to the efficacy of maintaining a strong local presence in major aerospace hubs. With the additional exposure to the Boeing 737 MAX, it also marks a new and significant step in reinforcing the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's strategic position on key commercial & defense programs in North America. Business Developments aligned with PILOT 28 ObjectiveS First deliveries have already been made. Production ramp-up is underway and cruising speed should be reached at the beginning of financial year 2025/26. Based on current rate projections, FIGEAC AÉRO anticipates full-year contract revenue to be above EUR1.4m. Thanks to inventories of parts to be processed being held by the customer, and available industrial capacity, working capital and capital expenditure requirements are both significantly minimized, in perfect alignment with objectives set forth by the PILOT 28 strategic plan. On the revenue side, the Group estimates it has now secured about 40% of its March 2028 new business objective. Beyond this new win, FIGEAC AÉRO continues to pursue business development opportunities in its Wichita, Kansas and Chihuahua, Mexico facilities. Ongoing developments are currently set to contribute further profitable growth in the region. TO receive upcoming news of the FIgeac AERO Group, subscribe for free here Upcoming events (after trading) -- 6 May 2025: revenue for the 4th quarter 2024/25 -- 25 June 2025: full-year results 2024/25 About Figeac AÉro The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specializes in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR397.2 million in the year to 31 March 2024. Figeac AÉro contacts Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Simon Derbanne VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs Tel: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 Email: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] CP_FGA_20241125_FANA Textron_EN_vdef.pdf CP_FGA_20250203_FANA GKN_EN_vdef.pdf =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_FGA_20250213_737 processing_EN_vdef =----------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: communications.group@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2086011 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

