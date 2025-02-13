BASTIDE: Organic growth of 8.4% in first-half 2024 2025: Home healthcare services up 10.2% and Return to growth in the Homecare business / 2024-2025 targets confirmed

Caissargues, February 13, 2025

In € millions 2023-2024

published 2023-2024*

Adjusted 2024-2025

published Change First-quarter revenue 127.9 122.7 133.8 +9.1% Second-quarter revenue 137.0 130.8 141.4 +8.1% First-half revenue (at December 31) 264.9 253.5 275.2 +8.6%

*2023-2024 revenue restated for the scope effect related to store closures, the sale of Distrimed on December 4, 2023, the restatement of Sodimed and Promefa, classified as assets held for sale for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, and the sale of CICA Plus (deconsolidated since October 1, 2024) (see restated sales reconstitution in the appendix).

Groupe Bastide confirmed its excellent business momentum in the second quarter of the fiscal year, with revenue increasing 8.1% year on year to €141.4 million (up 7.8% on an organic basis1). CICA Plus, the French subsidiary specialized in chronic wound care services and sold in December 2024, has been deconsolidated since October 1, 2024.

The more technical business activities (Respiratory, Nutrition-Perfusion-Stomatherapy) (64% of sales) continued to drive performance, growing 10.2% on an organic basis. The Homecare business (36% of sales) confirmed its return to growth in the second quarter, with a 3.6% organic increase in revenue.

This quarter-on-quarter performance saw half-year revenue climb 8.6% to €275.2 million, of which 8.4% on an organic basis.



Breakdown of first-half revenue by business

Homecare: revenue totaled €100.1 million, up 4.7% on a like-for-like basis and as reported.

With local authorities , Bastide Groupe recorded revenue of €44.6 million, up 3.7%, reaffirming the robustness of its position. Over the half-year, the business benefited from excellent momentum in rental activities.

, Bastide Groupe recorded revenue of €44.6 million, up 3.7%, reaffirming the robustness of its position. Over the half-year, the business benefited from excellent momentum in rental activities. Stores/e-commerce revenue was up 5.6% at €55.4 million, driven by the Stores business which recorded persistently robust growth in rental activities and a recovery in pure sales. It should be noted that, as part of a store network optimization and franchisee restructuring strategy, two stores were closed during the second half of 2023-2024, and a third one sold to a franchisee during the first quarter of 2024-2025.

With sales up 12.8% (up 12.1% on an organic basis) at €100.9 million, the Respiratory business is continuing its excellent performance, accounting for 58% of home healthcare services. In France, the business remains buoyant, with the Group continuing to increase its market share. England and Canada also performed well without having yet benefiting from the extensions to operate recently obtained. Moreover, Oxystore continues to outperform the Italian market.

The "Nutrition-Perfusion-Stomatherapy-Diabetes" business reported revenue of €74.2 million, up 8.5% thanks to the excellent performance of the "Diabetes" and "Nutrition-Perfusion" businesses.



2024-2025 outlook confirmed

Buoyed by the excellent momentum recorded since the beginning of the year, Bastide Groupe confirms its full-year 2024-2025 revenue target of at least €560 million (based on the current scope of consolidation, after the sale of CICA Plus).

The Group also confirms, with confidence, its target of achieving a recurring operating margin of at least 8.7% in the 2024-2025 fiscal year, simultaneously benefitting from the cost control policy put in place by the Group and from growth in the proportion of revenue generated by higher value-added businesses.

The expected improvement in earnings, combined with rigorous management of working capital and capital expenditure, will help to reduce the Group's debt and improve leverage ratios. The Group is continuing to analyze its business portfolio, with the aim of accelerating its debt reduction by disposing of assets that no longer align with the Group's strategy or that offer limited potential for organic growth or additional value creation in the short to medium term.



NEXT PUBLICATION:

Half-yearly 2024-2025 results on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 after the close of trading



About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in eight countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

APPENDIX



In € million H1 2023-2024 H1 2024-2025 Published revenue 264.9 275.2 Impact of acquisitions in 2023-2024 - - Removal from the scope of consolidation of Distrimed since December 2023 (5.4) Removal from the scope of consolidation of the Swiss entities in the process of being sold over the full year (IFRS 5) (4.6) Store closures (0.6) Removal from the scope of consolidation of CICA Plus since October 1, 2024 (0.9) Restated revenue 253.5

