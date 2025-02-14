Anzeige
Freitag, 14.02.2025
WKN: 853289 | ISIN: NL0000289213 | Ticker-Symbol: WER
Tradegate
13.02.25
20:35 Uhr
15,660 Euro
+0,080
+0,51 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,52015,82008:16
15,52015,72008:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.02.2025 08:10 Uhr
31 Leser
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave announces successful completion of placement of shares

Finanznachrichten News

Wereldhave N.V. ("Wereldhave") informs that the issuance of 2,206,838 new Wereldhave N.V. shares, after market on Thursday 13 February 2025, following the contribution in kind of an asset related to Knauf Shopping Center Schmiede (Luxembourg) to Wereldhave, by Nextensa N.V., has been completed.

Wereldhave was informed that on behalf of Nextensa N.V., ABN AMRO Bank N.V., in cooperation with ODDO BHF SCA and BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV, placed the shares to a broad base of institutional investors at a price of € 15.40 per share, reflecting a limited 2.5% discount compared to yesterday's closing price. The book in the equity placement was well covered, illustrating a solid demand from investors. Following the transaction, the number of issued ordinary shares of Wereldhave N.V. amounts to 46,082,967 shares.

Attachment

  • PR 14-2-2025 - Wereldhave announces successful completion of placement of shares Schmiede Luxembourg (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4d3802f5-5b1f-4c99-873d-ac293799d94d)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.