Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave announces successful completion of placement of shares

Wereldhave N.V. ("Wereldhave") informs that the issuance of 2,206,838 new Wereldhave N.V. shares, after market on Thursday 13 February 2025, following the contribution in kind of an asset related to Knauf Shopping Center Schmiede (Luxembourg) to Wereldhave, by Nextensa N.V., has been completed.



Wereldhave was informed that on behalf of Nextensa N.V., ABN AMRO Bank N.V., in cooperation with ODDO BHF SCA and BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV, placed the shares to a broad base of institutional investors at a price of € 15.40 per share, reflecting a limited 2.5% discount compared to yesterday's closing price. The book in the equity placement was well covered, illustrating a solid demand from investors. Following the transaction, the number of issued ordinary shares of Wereldhave N.V. amounts to 46,082,967 shares.

