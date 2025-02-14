Anzeige
Freitag, 14.02.2025
Breaking News: Beyond Oil steigert USA-Lieferungen in einem Monat um 50 %!
WKN: A0J3QM | ISIN: FI0009014377
14.02.2025 15:23 Uhr
Orion Oyj: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Finanznachrichten News

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS
14 FEBRUARY 2025 at 16.15 EET


Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly, indirectly and through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreased on 13 February 2025 below five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation's total shares.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:

% of shares and voting rights
(total of point A)		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of point B)		Total of both in % (points A + B)Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reachedBelow 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights		141,134,278 shares




763,427,275 voting rights
Position of previous notification (if applicable)5.00% shares




Below 5% voting rights		N/A shares




Below 5% voting rights		5.00% shares




Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009014377 Below 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights		 Below 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights
POINT A SUBTOTALBelow 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights

Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise / Conversion PeriodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Securities LentN/AN/APhysicalBelow 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights
POINT B SUBTOTALBelow 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares




Below 5% voting rights

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme
President and CEO		Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orionpharma.com

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


