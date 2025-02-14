The "Turkey Bridge Construction Market Size, Trends, Industry, Companies, Share, Forecast, Growth, Value, Revenue and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Turkey's Bridge Construction market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by rising urbanization, government initiatives, and a thriving infrastructure sector. The public and private investments played a crucial role, with Turkey completing 270 projects worth $204 billion by 2023, more than half of which were finalized in the past decade.

Additionally, rapid urbanization has led to the emergence of over 24 urban centers with populations exceeding 1 million, creating a pressing need for improved connectivity through bridge construction. Moreover, major government investments in infrastructure, such as the 1915 Canakkale Bridge, Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, and the Istanbul-Izmir Highway, aimed at improving transportation efficiency, regional connectivity, and reducing congestion, played a crucial role in this expansion.

The Turkish Bridge Construction Market revenue size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2024-2030. This is attributed to rapid urbanization and ambitious government initiatives such as National Infrastructure Plan, Turkey's Vision 2030 and Vision 2053. Vision 2030 aims to position Turkey among the top five economies in the world by fostering robust infrastructure development, including a well-connected network of bridges and roads, to support its export target of $500 billion exports by 2030.

Additionally, Turkey's rapidly growing population, projected to reach 88.4 million by 2030, alongside expanding trade valued at $618 billion in 2023, highlights the increasing demand for efficient transportation networks in rapidly growing regions. Further, the focus on seismic resilience and the use of advanced materials and technologies to build earthquake-resistant bridges would continue to shape the market, as would investments in smart infrastructure and sustainability. The government's continued emphasis on infrastructure to boost economic growth and connectivity between regions would ensure sustained demand for bridge construction in the coming years.

Report Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Type

Cable-stayed bridges are set to dominate Turkey's bridge construction market by 2030, driven by their low maintenance costs and efficiency.

With projects such as the Agin Bridge (520m long, 280m span) and the Nissibi Bridge (610m long, 400m span), Turkey has been increasingly adopting cable-stayed designs for large infrastructure projects. Their cost-effectiveness positions them as the preferred choice for future developments, supporting their expected growth in Turkey's infrastructure by 2030.

Market Segmentation By Material

Steel is projected to dominate Turkey's bridge construction market by 2030 due to its high strength and durability, making it an ideal choice for the country's infrastructure needs, particularly given its seismic risks and challenging climate conditions. Steel bridges are well-suited to endure heavy loads, extreme weather, and earthquakes, ensuring long-term reliability and reduced maintenance costs.

Moreover, Turkey's commitment to sustainability, with a target to cut carbon emissions per tonne of steel by 25% by 2030, positions steel as the material of choice. The country's planned steel plant capacity expansion, targeting 135M. We, further supports steel's growing dominance in the bridge construction market in the years to come.

Market Segmentation By Application

Road Highway segment is projected to dominate Turkey's bridge construction market in the coming years. As Turkey's cities continue to grow, the demand for enhanced transportation links between urban centers, industrial zones, and commercial hubs has been rising.

By 2028, Turkey aims to expand its motorway network to 31,250 km, further increasing the need for bridge construction on critical roadways. With ongoing investments in road highway infrastructure, bridges in this application would be central to meeting Turkey's connectivity goals.

Report Scope:

10 Years Market Numbers

Historical Data Starting from 2020 to 2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Data until 2030

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Overview

3.1. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Revenues, 2020-2030F

3.2. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Industry Life Cycle

3.3. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Porter's Five Forces

4. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

5. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Trends

6. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Overview, By Type

6.1. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Revenue Share, By Type, 2023 2030F

6.1.1. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Revenues, By Beam Bridge, 2020-2030F

6.1.2. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Revenues, By Truss Bridge, 2020-2030F

6.1.3. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Revenues, By Arch Bridge, 2020-2030F

6.1.4. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Revenues, By Suspension Bridge, 2020-2030F

6.1.5. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Revenues, By Cable-Stayed Bridge, 2020-2030F

6.1.6. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Revenues, By Others, 2020-2030F

7. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Overview, By Material

7.1. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Material 2023 2030F

7.1.1. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Revenues, By Steel, 2020-2030F

7.1.2. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Revenues, By Concrete, 2020-2030F

7.1.3. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Revenues, By Composite Material, 2020-2030F

7.2. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Volume, By Material, 2020-2030F

7.2.1. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Volume, By Steel, 2020-2030F

7.2.2. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Volume, By Concrete, 2020-2030F

7.2.3. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Volume, By Composite Material, 2020-2030F

8. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Overview, By Application

8.1. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Revenue Share, By Application, 2023 2030F

8.1.1. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Revenues, By Road Highway, 2020-2030F

8.1.2. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Revenues, By Railway, 2020-2030F

8.1.3. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Revenues, By Pedestrian Bicycle Bridges, 2020-2030F

9. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Key Performance Indicators

10. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Opportunity Assessment

10.1. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Opportunity Assessment, By Type, 2030F

10.2. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Opportunity Assessment, By Material, 2030F

10.3. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Opportunity Assessment, By Application, 2030F

11. Turkey Bridge Construction Market Competitive Landscape

11.1 Turkey Bridge Construction Market Revenue Ranking, By Top Companies, 2023

12. Company Profiles

RC Ronesans Insaat Taahut

Limak Construction

Cimtas Group

Mapa Construction

Tekfen Construction and Installation Co. Inc

IHI Corporation

TAV Construction

Yapi Merkezi

ANT YAPI

Bouygues Construction

VINCI SA

Alarko Holding

ACS group

Samsung C&T Corporation

China Communications Construction Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7y9fj3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250214258081/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900