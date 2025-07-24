Anzeige
WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
24.07.25 | 18:21
124,50 Euro
-1,11 % -1,40
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
VINCI has signed an agreement to acquire the Romanian group EnergoBit

Nanterre, 24 July 2025

VINCI has signed an agreement to acquire the Romanian group EnergoBit

  • Strengthening VINCI Energies' position in Romania
  • Revenue of €100 million in 2024 for 825 employees

VINCI Energies has signed an agreement - subject to approval by the relevant authorities - to acquire the EnergoBit group, a leading player in electrical infrastructure in Romania whose headquarters are in Cluj-Napoca.

Founded in 1990, EnergoBit generated consolidated revenue of €100 million in 2024 with a workforce of 825 employees in its eight locations across the country.

This acquisition comes at a promising time in Romania against a backdrop of significant needs in terms of energy transition and infrastructure modernization. EnergoBit is recognized for its expertise in engineering and installation of electrical substations, overhead transmission and distribution lines, as well as network monitoring and automation. It also has a workshop for assembling transformers and medium-voltage switchgear, enabling it to provide its public and private customers with tailor-made solutions.

The transaction will extend to Romania the footprint of the Omexom brand - dedicated to energy infrastructure - and will strengthen VINCI Energies' position in the country which has been present in Romania since 2007 and currently employs 1,500 people there.

In 2024, the VINCI Group generated revenue of more than €200 million in Romania, mainly through VINCI Energies (more than €150 million) and VINCI Construction (nearly €50 million).

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


