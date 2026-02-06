

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - France's equity index CAC 40 recovered from a weak start on Friday and was up slightly early afternoon, with select stocks moving higher. Investors largely made their moves, tracking corporate earnings updates.



The CAC 40, which dropped to 8,175.09 in early trades, was up 6.52 points or 0.08% at 8,244.69 a few minutes ago.



Vinci gained 8.4% after reporting stronger-than-expected results for the full-year. Vinci reported full-year 2025 net income attributable to owners of the parent of 4.90 billion euros or 8.65 euros per share, up from 4.86 billion euros or 8.43 euros per share last year.



Eiffage climbed more than 4% and ArcelorMittal surged 3.6%. Bouygues advanced 2.5%, while Schneider Electric, Engie, Safran and Legrand gained 1.2%-1.7%.



Airbus, TotalEnergies, Euronext, AXA, Veolia Environment, Thales and BNP Paribas posted moderate gains.



Stellantis tanked nearly 28%. The company flagged a €22 billion charge related to restructuring efforts focused on expanding its electric and hybrid lineup, and also announced that it will sell its 49% stake in NextStar Energy to LG Energy Solutions.



Societe Generale lost 4% despite reporting a 36.4% jump in Group net income in the fourth quarter. The company also announced a share buy-back programme totalling 1.462 billion euros.



Renault slid 4%, while Kering and Dassault Systemes lost 3.1% and 3%, respectively. Danone drifted down 2.3%, and Capgemini lost 2%.



EssilorLuxottica, STMicroElectronics, Eurofins Scientific, Publici Groupe, Bureau Veritas, LVMH, Sanofi, Pernod Ricard, Hermes International and Accor lost 0.7%-1.7%.



Data from the customs office showed France's foreign trade deficit increased in December as imports grew faster than exports. The trade deficit rose to EUR 4.8 billion in December from EUR 4.0 billion in the previous month. The expected shortfall was EUR 4.1 billion.



Exports posted a monthly increase of 1.7% in December, and imports showed a comparatively faster growth of 3%. Year-on-year, exports and imports rose by 4.4% and 0.3%, respectively.



