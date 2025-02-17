Physitrack Plc: Champion Health secures £1.1 million milestone deal to power workplace wellbeing across the UK.

Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) London, February 17, 2025 - Champion Health, the groundbreaking wellness software subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, has secured a £1.1 million deal to provide its cutting-edge platform to a leading provider of employee assistance, wellbeing, psychological services, physiotherapy, and occupational health services across the UK.

This landmark four-year agreement, a vast majority of it annually recurring software subscription fees to the Champion Health software platform, cements Champion Health as an integral part of the customer's long-term strategy, empowering HR professionals and company leaders to drive employee wellness, engagement, and productivity through ultra-personalised wellness action plans. Delivered via a seamless user interface, the platform enables employees to take charge of their emotional and physical well-being while generating anonymised insights to help management make data-driven decisions on issues such as:

• Work-related stress

• Financial well-being

• Mental and physical health challenges, leading to burnout and attrition

• Preventative strategies to enhance workforce performance

As part of the agreement, Champion Health and its customer will collaborate to further enhance the platform's capabilities, ensuring it continues to be a best-in-class tool for organisations striving to create a holistic, integrated, and proactive approach to employee wellbeing.

The customer, founded in 2004, has grown into a leading force in corporate health and wellbeing services, distinguished by its fully in-house service model-avoiding subcontractors to maintain unparalleled quality control, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. With a clinical presence in a dozen locations across the UK, it delivers seamless, high-quality support for its clients every day.

"This deal and partnership represent a significant milestone for Champion Health," said Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder of Physitrack Plc. "By integrating our platform into our customer's well-established framework as part of our engagement, we are not just providing a powerful wellness tool-we are embedding wellbeing into the very fabric of our customer's clients' corporate culture, ensuring a wide range of businesses can proactively support their employees and drive long-term success."

With this deal, the £1.1 million in total fees over four years, is the largest to date in terms of monetary value for the whole Physitrack group, Champion Health's software platform becomes a key enabler in the UK's corporate wellness landscape, reinforcing its role as a game-changing solution for businesses seeking to elevate their employee well-being initiatives with data-driven insights and personalised engagement strategies.

Watch a Spotlight interview on the subject with Physitrack's CEO and co-founder Henrik Molin

https://vimeo.com/1053187312/bc5dff68dd

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Henrik Molin, CEO, Physitrack.

+44 208 133 9325

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.



2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

Visit us at https://championhealth.co.uk/

Attachments Physitrack Plc: Champion Health secures £1.1 million milestone deal to power workplace wellbeing across the UK. SOURCE: Physitrack PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire