Arctic Blue Beverages AB: Bulletin from extraordinary general meeting in Arctic Blue Beverages AB on 17 February 2025

Arctic Blue Beverages AB (the "Company") held an extraordinary general meeting today, 17 February 2025, at the premises of Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå, Sveavägen 20 in Stockholm. The following main resolutions were passed with the required majority at the meeting.

Resolution to approve related party transaction with Grizzly Hill Capital Ab

The meeting resolved to approve the interest rate on the loans that the Company has entered into with Grizzly Hill Capital Ab. As at the date of issue of the notice, the aggregate amount of the loan was EUR 962,038.8 and the maturity date was, in accordance with the published press release, extended until 31 January 2026 with an annual interest rate of 10 percent. Due to the extension, the cost of the loans will exceed the thresholds set out in Chapter 16a of the Swedish Companies Act.

Given that Grizzly Hill Capital Ab is controlled by the director Gustaf Björnberg and that the total interest on the loans contracted during the period between 2023 and 2024 and up until 20 January 2025 will amount to EUR 172,505.29, the interest is subject to Chapter 16a of the Swedish Companies Act according to the Swedish Securities Council's statement 2019:25 on companies listed on so-called MTFs. Gustaf Björnberg has not participated in the handling of the decision. The board of directors also considers the terms of the loans to be on market terms.

Resolution to approve related party transaction with Heino Group Oy

The meeting resolved to approve the interest rate on the loans that the Company has entered into with Heino Group Oy. As at the date of issue of the notice, the aggregate amount of the loan was EUR 962,038.8 and the maturity date was, in accordance with the published press release, extended until 31 January 2026 with an annual interest rate of 10 percent. Due to the extension, the cost of the loans will exceed the thresholds set out in Chapter 16a of the Swedish Companies Act.

Given that Heino Group Oy is controlled by the director Petri Heino and that the total interest on the loans contracted during the period between 2023 and 2024 and up until 20 January 2025 will amount to EUR 168.989,32, the interest is subject to Chapter 16a of the Swedish Companies Act according to the Swedish Securities Council's statement 2019:25 on companies listed on so-called MTFs. Petri Heino has not participated in the handling of the decision. The board of directors also considers the terms of the loans to be on market terms.

