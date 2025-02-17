Ratos AB: Increased earnings and strong cash flows in a significant quarter

Q4 2024

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 401m (326)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 112m (1,206)

Operating profit was impacted by non-recurring items of SEK -256m (+882)

The Group posted a loss for the period of SEK -144m (profit: 980)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.05 (0.15)

Diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.71 (1.45)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1,403m (882)

Full-year 2024

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 2,329m (2,244)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,670m (3,010)

Operating profit was impacted by non-recurring items of SEK -535m (+882)

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 662m (2,006)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.36 (2.43)

Diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.76 (3.72)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 3,445m (4,275)

Adjusted leverage excluding finance leases amounted to 1.2x (1.1x)

Leverage excluding finance leases was 1.3x (0.7x)

The Board of Ratos proposes a dividend for full-year 2024 of SEK 1.35 per share (1.25)

Significant events during and after the end of the quarter

The legalities of the merger of Knightec and Semcon were completed on 19 November when Knightec HoldCo (Knightec Group) acquired the shares in Semcon

HENT and SSEA Group were merged to form the joint parent company Sentia. HENT and SSEA Group are continuing to operate under their own brands in Norway and Sweden, but as subsidiaries of Sentia. Sentia marks the creation of a leading Nordic construction group with a focus on public sector and major private sector customers

Ratos acquired KB Gruppen's 24% minority holding in the Norwegian infrastructure maintenance company Presis Infra. With this transaction, Ratos strengthened its holding from 72% to 97%. The purchase price for the minority holding amounted to SEK 895m

At the end of December, Plantasjen submitted proposals for debt settlements with its creditors. These proposals were accepted by the majority of the creditors and were approved by the respective courts in Norway and Sweden on 16 January. Once the courts' decisions have gained legal force, Plantasjen can exit the reconstruction, which is expected to occur on 18 February 2025.

"Adjusted EBITA increased 23% in the quarter, cash flows were strong and the margin improved in a continued cautious market. For full-year 2024, adjusted EBITA increased 4% with strong cash flows and improved margin. Our core business, which excludes the Consumer business area, reports greater EBITA growth and a margin of 9% for the quarter. We have now begun to see results from our work aimed at a more profitable and consolidated group. The merger of Semcon and Knightec (Knightec Group) is creating synergies, as is the merger of HENT and SSEA Group (Sentia). The reconstruction of Plantasjen were approved by the courts in January and is expected to gain legal force on 18 February."

Jonas Wiström, President and CEO, Ratos

About Ratos

Ratos is a Swedish business group focusing on technological and infrastructure solutions, consisting of 15 companies divided into three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The companies have approximately SEK 32 billion in net sales (December LTM). We have a distinct corporate culture and strategy - everything we do is based on our core values: Simplicity, Speed in Execution and It's All About People. We enable independent subsidiaries to excel by being part of something larger. People, leadership, culture and values are key focus areas.