LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - The Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) agreed to acquire BASF's Brazilian architectural paints business 'Suvinil' for $1.15 billion in an all-cash transaction.The business is a provider of architectural paints in Brazil and had sales of approximately $525 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The company employs approximately 1,000 employees and operates two production facilities strategically located in the Northeast and Southeast regions of Brazil.Sherwin-Williams intends to finance the transaction through a combination of cash on hand, liquidity available under existing facilities and new debt.The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2025 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including Brazilian regulatory approval.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX