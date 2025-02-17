Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2025) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling $3.3 million and that it had become an equipment dealer for CMI Mulching Inc.

Canada-based CMI Mulching Inc., part of Namakor Holdings, specializes in the manufacturing of industry-leading tracked mulching tractors capable of meeting the most challenging terrains within the United States, Canada and France. The AmeraMex debuted the CMI line of mulching tractors at the 76th Sierra-Cascade Annual Logging Conference and Construction Expo held earlier this month in Anderson, California. The equipment was a solid success and contributed significantly to the new orders.

The new CMI mulching equipment consisted of two CMI Model C-400s, a C-300 and a C-175.

CMI Mulcher

The AmeraMex sales team also sold two refurbished Taylor 9972 Reach Stackers and a new Taylor Forklift, Model X-360.

Taylor Equipment Reach Stacker

For more information and pricing of equipment for the logistics, construction, and forestry industries, or to book a demonstration of the Firstgreen Industries' electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, Magni Telescopic Handlers or CMI Mulching Track Tractors, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons the actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

