TF Bank AB: TFB Holding AB and Tiberon AB have decreased their shareholdings in TF Bank AB (publ) as a result of delivery under a long-term incentive program

TFB Holding AB ("TFBH") has decreased its shareholding in TF Bank AB (publ) (the "Company") below 30 percent of the number of shares and votes in the Company, which TFBH has disclosed through a so-called flagging notification. At the same time, John Brehmer, the Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, has divested 6,500 shares in the Company indirectly through Tiberon AB. Both transactions have been made outside of the market and concerns the delivery of shares to a former member of the Company's management within the framework of the long-term incentive program, which the Company's principal shareholders granted members of management during 2020.

For further information, please contact:?

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33?

This information was submitted for publication on 17 February 2025 at 18.00 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is a digital bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Lending and deposit activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Italy through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking with the support of the Swedish banking license. The operations are divided into three segments: Credit Cards, Ecommerce Solutions and Consumer Lending. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.