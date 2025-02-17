TF Bank AB: TF Bank announces leadership changes effective from 1 March 2025

TF Bank AB (publ) ("TF Bank" or "the Bank") announces leadership changes effective from 1 March 2025. Claudia Wiese, currently Head of Card Product and Operations, will become Chief Operating Officer (COO), succeeding Espen Johannesen, who will take on the role as CEO for TF Bank's subsidiary TF Nordic AB and thereby leaves the position as Executive Director of the parent company.

At the same time, Rasmus Rolén, is appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Executive Director, responsible for the Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards segments.

This information was submitted for publication on 17 February 2025 at 17.15 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is a digital bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Lending and deposit activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Italy through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking with the support of the Swedish banking license. The operations are divided into three segments: Credit Cards, Ecommerce Solutions and Consumer Lending. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.