Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 February to 14 February 2025.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
10/02/2025
FR0010313833
3500
80,0117
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
11/02/2025
FR0010313833
3500
79,5032
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/02/2025
FR0010313833
3500
79,5029
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
13/02/2025
FR0010313833
3500
82,8084
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
14/02/2025
FR0010313833
3500
83,9606
XPAR
TOTAL
17 500
81,1574
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
