In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 February to 14 February 2025.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/02/2025 FR0010313833 3500 80,0117 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/02/2025 FR0010313833 3500 79,5032 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/02/2025 FR0010313833 3500 79,5029 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/02/2025 FR0010313833 3500 82,8084 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 14/02/2025 FR0010313833 3500 83,9606 XPAR TOTAL 17 500 81,1574

