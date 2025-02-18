BH Macro Limited - Results of Class Closure Meetings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 18

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(an authorised closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a non-cellular company limited by shares under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Results of Class Closure Meetings

The Company announces that at the class closure meeting ("Class Closure Meeting") of the Company's Sterling share class, the class closure resolution set out in the circular to shareholders dated 29 January 2025 (the "Circular") was defeated.

The class closure meeting of the US dollar share class was adjourned to 9.00 a.m. on 25 February 2025 as that Class Closure Meeting was inquorate.

The result of the poll vote on the class closure resolution proposed at the Class Closure Meeting of the Sterling share class was as follows:

For % of votes cast Against % of votes cast Votes cast in total Withheld* 4,377,039 1.78% 241,189,346 98.22% 245,566,385 41,501

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted towards the proportion of votes "for" or "against".

In total, 71.96% of the Sterling shares in issue (excluding Shares held in treasury) were voted on the resolution.

All votes cast at the Class Closure Meeting of the Sterling share class were proxy votes received in advance of the Class Closure Meeting. Accordingly, the proxy votes received by the Company are identical to those indicated above.

The full text of the class closure resolution proposed at the Class Closure Meeting of the Sterling share class is set out in the notice of Class Closure Meeting which formed part of the Circular.

The proxy votes received in respect of the Class Closure Meeting of the US dollar share class are as follows:

For % of votes cast Against % of votes cast Votes cast in total Withheld* 11,764 0.14% 8,126,354 99.86% 8,138,118 1,128

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted towards the proportion of votes "for" or "against".

In total, votes in respect of 29.99% of the US dollar shares in issue (excluding Shares held in treasury) have been received in respect of the resolution. As a result, the meeting was inquorate, and has been adjourned to 9.00 a.m. on 25 February 2025. The quorum at the adjourned Class Closure Meeting of the US dollar share class shall be the members of the US dollar share class present in person or by proxy.

Forms of proxy already received by the Company will be valid at the adjourned meeting. Further forms of proxy for the adjourned meeting may be submitted on or before 9.00 a.m. on 21 February 2025 to the address provided in the form of proxy.

