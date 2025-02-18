INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: DesignCon Wraps 30th Anniversary with Record Number of Attendees, Hosting Powerhouse Speakers from Nvidia, Amazon and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Key topics covered included AI computing, high-speed applications and more.

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2025 / DesignCon, the premiere event for chip, board, and systems design engineers, concludes the 30th edition by bringing together 5,400 engineers, for a total of 13% growth to connect and learn about critical technological advancements in the industry.

DesignCon presented more than 200 educational and networking sessions across the three-day event, featuring topics on AI computing, optimization of interconnects, electromagnetic compatibility and interference, power integrity and other high-speed applications.

Keynote speakers from Nvidia, Amazon and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory presented chief insights into the future of engineering excellence and discussed an array of topics from electronics for future high energy particle colliders to the transformative power of accelerated computing and enabling global connectivity with low Earth orbit satellite technology.

Over 170 industry suppliers of electronic and design manufacturing services showcased the latest innovations in semiconductor and high-speed communication systems design. Leading exhibitors including Amphenol, Keysight Technologies, Marvell Technology, Molex, Samtec and TE Connectivity were among those that highlighted solutions for thermal management, component manufacturing, electronics assembly, signal integrity, AI and machine learning and connectivity.

Celebrating 30 years, DesignCon 2025 hosted multiple experiences commemorating the milestone, such as an anniversary lounge on the expo floor including a timeline honoring important events and technologies since the event's founding in 1995, as well as a special Welcome Reception on opening day. A Lunar New Year celebration could also be seen on the DesignCon show floor, in honor of Lunar New Year 2025 - Year of the Snake.

"DesignCon's milestone event hosted impressive growth in both the number of attendees, as well as exhibiting companies," says Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "The breadth of expertise showcased provides first-hand insights and education aimed at expanding and innovating critical solutions in the design engineering community. DesignCon brought together professionals across the business to celebrate the industry's progress over the past three decades and inspire future success across the globe."

Looking to the next 30 years, DesignCon hosted several initiatives to ensure continuous growth of engineering. These included the sophomore-year edition of the event's 40 Under 40 program, for which DesignCon hosted 40 rising engineers, providing these individuals with complimentary access to DesignCon's education, expo floor and networking, as well as an exclusive breakfast with leading industry mentors, engineers and entrepreneurs. Efforts also included a Women in Engineering career-development panel led by the official event publication, Design News, on, as well as additional career-development sessions and a networking reception, presented in partnership with IEEE EMC Society and IEEE Women.

DesignCon will return to Santa Clara Convention Center, Feb. 24-26, 2026. For more information on DesignCon, please visit www.designcon.com.

About DesignCon

DesignCon is the world's premier conference for chip, board, and systems design engineers in the high-speed communications and semiconductor communities. DesignCon, created by engineers for engineers, takes place annually in Silicon Valley and remains the largest annual gathering of chip, board, and systems designers in the country. DesignCon is organized by Informa, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com. Design News and Battery Technology Online are the official publications of DesignCon. Connect with DesignCon and join the conversation on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

