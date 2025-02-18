Edison Investment Research Limited

London, UK, 18 February 2025 Edison issues report on The Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) Edison issues report on The Diverse Income Trust (LSE: DIVI) The Diverse Income Trust's (DIVI's) portfolio is broadly diversified by sector and market cap, offering the potential for good upside in rising markets, and unlike the UK market, has consistently grown its ordinary annual dividend since the fund's launch in 2011. The trust's two highly experienced managers, Gervais Williams and Martin Turner at Premier Miton Investors, have become even more bullish on the outlook for UK equities. Their enthusiasm is based on UK companies' inexpensive valuations, and a perception that global investors are now starting to skew their allocations towards firms that are generating surplus cash, such as those in the UK 100 Index. In recent weeks, this large-cap index has started to outperform the S&P 500 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite indices. While the focus is currently on the largest UK companies, if money starts to trickle down the market cap spectrum, it could lead to significant appreciation in mid- and small-cap stocks. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



