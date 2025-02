PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL), a cruise company, Tuesday announced private offering of senior unsecured notes of $1 billion, due 2030.The company intends to use the proceeds to refinance its $1 billion, 10.5% senior unsecured notes due 2030 to reduce interst expense.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX