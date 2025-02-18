Stemtech Corporation: Leading The Global Wellness - Anti-Aging Healthy Revolution

Stemtech Corporation (OTCQB:STEK) is redefining the future of health with its groundbreaking, all-natural, plant-based nutritional stemceuticals. Stemtech patented products, since 2005, evidence that nature holds the key to unlocking the miraculous potential of stem cells. Stemtech continues to be at the forefront of a massive evolution in the wellness, anti-aging, and longevity sectors.

As consumers and the medical community's awareness of everyday ingredients soars, the wellness industry is poised for explosive growth. Industry forecasts. The Global Wellness Institute research reveals "The Global Wellness Economy Reaches a New Peak of $6.3 Trillion - And Is Forecast to Hit $9 Trillion by 2028. Research reveals a wellness market with relentless momentum, worth 26% more than it was pre-pandemic. The wellness industry is now roughly four times larger than the global pharmaceutical industry ($1.6 trillion) and nearly 60% as big as all consumer health expenditures ($10.6 trillion)."

Meanwhile, the anti-aging and longevity segments are expected to experience an annual growth rate exceeding 10%. These projections reflect a dynamic market environment in which Stemtech is ready to lead.

"We are witnessing an exciting convergence of science, consumer demand, and regulatory evolution," says John W. Meyer, President and COO of Stemtech. "The expected changes in our regulatory environment under the new Secretary of Health and Human Services are set to eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy, fueling a surge of opportunities for new product development. With robust industry forecasts predicting unprecedented growth across the wellness and anti-aging sectors, our commitment to science-based, all-natural ingredients positions us perfectly to stay ahead as market leaders. Stemtech products, a healthier diet with healthier foods and exercise make a winning combination for a better quality of life."

Stemtech's comprehensive product portfolio reflects its dedication to optimal health. Our all-natural innovations like stemrelease3 (release of the adult stem cells from the bone marrow), StemFlo Advanced (circulation of the stem cells through the bloodstream), MigraStem® (migration from the blood stream into the area need support), and OraStem® Toothpaste (whitening teeth, freshening breath, anti-microbial, promoting good gum health) demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to quality-of-life products and natural effectiveness. The recent launch of Cellect One® Shield: HOCL-a multipurpose mist for skin care, cleaning, and disinfecting-and its integration with the Cellect One® Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream (featuring the patented QXP ingredient) underscore Stemtech's innovative edge in the beauty, health and wellness industry.

Looking ahead, Stemtech is set to break new ground with the April 2025 debut of StemPets - a nutritional supplement designed for both dogs and cats. Tapping into the booming global pet wellness market, currently valued at over $303 billion annually, Stemtech is poised to transform pet health, with early adopters reporting remarkable improvements in health, energy, mood, and skin and hair quality for their furry family members.

For nearly 20 years, Stemtech has not only championed the benefits of natural, plant-based ingredients but has also led the way in scientific innovation within the wellness, anti-aging, and longevity sectors. As industry forecasts and studies from reputable sources like the Global Wellness Institute project unprecedented growth, Stemtech's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation ensures that they will remain at the forefront of this transformative journey-making everyone healthier, while slowing down the aging process naturally.

ABOUT STEMTECH CORPORATION

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners (IBPs), who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. Stemtech is well positioned as the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, oral, skin care and soon pet health products, to increase sales in the wellness industry.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the impact of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, and other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our latest 10-Q Report filed on November 19, 2024. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures, at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation disseminated by the Company and bearing its name are considered official.

