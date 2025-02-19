DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - INFRONEER Holdings and Accenture (ACN) announced an agreement to form a joint venture named INFRONEER Strategy & Innovation. The joint venture aims to address key issues and promote innovation for the safe and efficient construction and operation of infrastructure in Japan. The investment structure consists of 81% ownership by INFRONEER HD and 19% ownership by Accenture. The joint venture will be established on April 1, 2025, with approximately 100 employees.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX