Hilbert Group Announces Partnership with Leading Decentralized Finance Specialists - Private Pools Network

Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) The partnership adds another milestone towards the completion of the decentralized marketplace A360 - the cutting-edge platform for trading of tokenized Real-World Assets (RWAs)

Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B) has entered into a strategic partnership with Private Pools Network (PPN) to build and launch A360 , a cutting-edge decentralized exchange (DEX) on Hilbert Group's RWA platform.

Private Pools Network brings a wealth of expertise to the table, having developed a fully functioning, code-audited automated market-maker that goes beyond standard DEX capabilities. Its core features include:

Sophisticated balancing mechanisms with automatic rebalancing to improve capital efficiency for liquidity providers.

A built-in module designed to arbitrage cross-exchange price discrepancies, enhancing liquidity and price stability within the A360 ecosystem.

Proprietary methodologies that protect liquidity providers through revenue-sharing and market-making incentives.

Barnali Biswal, Hilbert Group CEO, comments "Everything is coming together. We've already secured regulatory compliance and privacy functions through our partnership with Galactica. Now, by joining forces with Private Pools Network, we're building the decentralized marketplace itself. By integrating the Private Pools Network functionality with that of Galactica, A360 will become the most advanced and compliant RWA DEX on the market-ushering in a new era where DeFi meets TradFi on equal terms."

Bernardo Marques, CEO and CTO of Private Pools Network, adds: "Hilbert Group's vision for the tokenization of real-world assets aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver enterprise-grade DeFi technology. Our proven automated market-making engine and advanced trading pool asset management will enable A360 to reshape how institutions and individuals trade real-world assets, changing global finance forever. We're thrilled to be working with Hilbert on this."

About Private Pools Network

Private Pools Network is a blockchain protocol that provides a comprehensive suite of yield-generating products. By harnessing an in-house market making engine alongside an advanced automatic market-making (AMM) system, it effectively captures market volatility and optimizes returns for DeFi liquidity providers.

About A360

A360 (A as in asset 360) is the world's first crypto protocol designed for fully compliant on-chain spot trading of tokenized versions of real-world equities and pre-IPO shares, such as SpaceX, OpenAI and Antrophic. A360 is bridging real-world assets to decentralized finance. A link to the A360 website including the whitepaper, can be found here .

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB or

Niclas Sandström, Co-founder Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Announces Partnership with Leading Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Specialists - Private Pools Network

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire