Mittwoch, 19.02.2025
Die Kursrakete für 2025: Goldpreis auf Rekordhoch - Doch DIESE Aktie hat das größte Potenzial!
WKN: 602282 | ISIN: CA1349211054 | Ticker-Symbol: 0OJ
Frankfurt
19.02.25
08:05 Uhr
26,915 Euro
-0,320
-1,18 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.02.2025 23:06 Uhr
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: CAPREIT Announces Increased February 2025 Distribution

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today its February 2025 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12916 per Unit (or $1.55 on an annualized basis). The February 2025 distribution will be payable on March 17, 2025 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2025.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2024, CAPREIT owns approximately 46,900 residential apartment suites and townhomes (excluding approximately 1,800 suites and sites classified as assets held for sale), that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.9 billion, excluding approximately $0.3 billion of assets held for sale. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 117%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404		CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009		CAPREIT
Mr. Julian Schonfeldt
Chief Investment Officer
(647) 535-2544

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.