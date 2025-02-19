Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Intersects 15.9 Metres of 9.32 Grams per Tonne Gold, Airstrip Deposit, AurMac Project, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2025 / Banyan Gold Corp . (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce analytical results from sixteen (16) diamond drillholes collared within the Airstrip Deposit located on the Company's AurMac Project, Yukon Territory. This set of holes targeted the eastern portion of the Airstrip Deposit (Figure 2) as part of the 2024 AurMac definition drilling program.

Highlights from these most recent analytical results include:

AX-24-558: 7.2 metres ("m") of 2.93 g/t Au from 205.7 m

AX-24-569: 4.5 m of 4.49 g/t Au from 240.5 m

AX-24-573: 34.1 m of 0.66 g/t Au from 55.7 m

AX-24-577: 105.8 m of 0.60 g/t Au from 39.5 m

AX-24-581: 43.1 m of 0.71 g/t Au from 62.4 m

AX-24-586: 34.9 m of 0.70 g/t Au from 6.1 m

AX-24-586: 29.9 m of 0.78 g/t Au from 66.1 m

AX-24-588 17.1 m of 1.29 g/t Au from 65.9 m

AX-24-590: 15.9 m of 9.32 g/t Au from 65.7 m Including AX-24-590: 3.7 m of 33.43 g/t Au from 77.9 m

AX-24-593: 13.8 m of 3.81 g/t Au from 67.6 m

AX-24-636: 90.0 m of 0.44 g/t Au from 68.5 m

"With intercepts such as 15.9 m of 9.32 g/t, including 3.7 m of 33.43 g/t,we continue to delineate notable high-grade zones within the AurMac gold deposits," stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. "These new results, combined with previous high grades and tenor from our 2024 drill program, have significantly enhanced the profile of the AurMac deposits. Not only do these results reaffirm the potential of the AurMac Project, but also highlight the strategic value of our 2024 drilling campaign to the understanding of the deposits. Banyan is well positioned for continued exploration and poised to take the next major step with our Preliminary Economic Assessment in 2025.

Summarized analytical results of these drillhole assays are presented in Table 1, collar locations in Table 2 and Figure 2 identifies drill collar locations, respectively.

Figure 1: AurMac Diamond Drill Grade Thickness Interval Map. The calculation utilized for the presentation is Au Grade (g/t) x Interval (m). The grade thickness map was calculated using ESRI kernel density method. Where a drillhole has multiple intervals, the highest interval is used in the calculation. Map A: presents all analytical results to January 2024. Map B: presents an update of all analytical results through this February 19, 2025 News Release.

The Airstrip Deposit is contained within a metasedimentary package which consists of predominately schists, quartzites and limestones of the Mississippian age Sourdough Hill Member of the Keno Hill Formation. Gold mineralization here is chiefly associated with pyrrhotite-bearing skarn altered calcareous schists and with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins seen crosscutting all lithologies. Gold mineralization is interpreted to be associated with a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits.

Figure 2: AurMac Drillhole Locations. Location of historic and Banyan completed diamond drillholes used in the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE")* (black and blue dots) and collar locations of 2024 drilling (yellow, red and green dots).

*MRE effective date of February 6, 2024, details in Table 3.

Table 1: Highlighted Airstrip Diamond Drill Analytical Results.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m*) Au (g/t) AX-24-558 2.8 8.6 5.8 0.47 and 66.6 86.9 20.3 0.61 and 110.5 124.0 13.5 0.50 and 152.2 159.5 7.3 0.59 and 205.7 212.9 7.2 2.93 AX-24-563 33.2 52.2 19.0 0.33 and 70.2 127.6 57.4 0.31 and 135.6 147.3 11.7 0.48 and 158.5 168.7 10.2 0.81 and 201.0 203.8 2.8 0.28 AX-24-566 13.7 19.8 6.1 0.74 and 49.9 56.4 6.5 0.36 and 69.5 76.8 7.3 0.54 and 108.0 120.4 12.4 0.41 and 130.0 140.9 10.9 0.63 and 148.9 165.4 16.5 0.40 and 179.7 187.0 7.3 0.32 and 212.7 220.1 7.4 0.63 and 242.6 246.5 3.9 2.26 AX-24-569 7.6 27.2 19.6 0.71 and 49.0 51.5 2.5 4.52 and 98.5 113.4 14.9 0.35 and 106.2 113.4 7.2 0.54 and 176.5 216.1 39.6 0.34 and 240.5 245.0 4.5 4.49 AX-24-573 55.7 89.8 34.1 0.66 and 114.3 145.8 31.5 0.66 and 175.3 186.0 10.7 0.37 and 201.1 215.8 14.7 0.81 AX-24-577 39.5 145.3 105.8 0.60 and 164.2 169.8 5.6 2.87 and 201.3 206.4 5.1 0.39 AX-24-581 16.1 19.0 2.9 1.32 and 40.5 49.3 8.8 0.29 and 62.4 105.5 43.1 0.71 and 136.2 140.7 4.5 0.35 AX-24-583 9.0 22.9 13.9 0.29 and 45.1 55.9 10.8 0.22 AX-24-584 12.1 31.6 19.5 0.58 AX-24-586 6.1 41.0 34.9 0.70 and 66.1 96.0 29.9 0.78 AX-24-588 14.2 49.8 35.6 0.40 and 65.9 83.0 17.1 1.29 AX-24-590 12.9 46.1 33.2 0.44 and 65.7 81.6 15.9 9.32 including 77.9 81.6 3.7 33.43 and 102.6 107.0 4.4 6.97 AX-24-593 9.1 43.5 34.4 0.53 and 67.6 81.4 13.8 3.81 AX-24-594 8.1 36.5 28.4 0.46 and 71.0 83.0 12.0 1.22 AX-24-619 83.2 99.5 16.3 0.33 and 165.0 260.5 95.5 0.32 AX-24-636 45.7 50.5 4.8 1.66 and 68.5 158.5 90.0 0.44

*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.

Table 2: Drill Collar Location for Released Results

Collar ID East NAD83_Z8 North NAD83_Z8 Elev. (m) Azimuth Dip (°) Depth (m) AX-24-558 467187 7083816 781.6 354 -61 227.0 AX-24-563 467223 7083823 782.8 349 -58 224.0 AX-24-566 467152 7083759 784.3 350 -60 263.6 AX-24-569 467116 7083757 782.5 357 -55 266.7 AX-24-573 467116 7083813 778.8 351 -61 225.5 AX-24-577 467127 7083866 780.1 352 -59 212.7 AX-24-581 467082 7083908 781.5 358 -58 172.2 AX-24-583 467079 7083964 782.7 007 -60 128.6 AX-24-584 467082 7084012 783.8 359 -61 111.2 AX-24-586 467048 7084015 781.5 359 -59 111.2 AX-24-588 467013 7084006 780.1 357 -58 121.9 AX-24-590 466979 7084009 778.6 002 -60 122.8 AX-24-593 466954 7084011 778.1 005 -61 124.9 AX-24-594 466926 7084008 776.8 356 -60 132.5 AX-24-619 467111 7083688 786.1 358 -63 316.9 AX-24-636 467046 7083911 779.5 243 -87 198.4

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 36-element AQ-200 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. All core samples were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for pulverization and final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, ½ core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2024 exploration drilling program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.

Qualified Persons

Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., is a "qualified person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.? Mr. Gray is a consultant to Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project of 7.0 million ounces has an effective date of February 6, 2024.

The 173 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 km from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has the right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties respectively, subject to certain royalties.

The inferred MRE for the AurMac Project was prepared on February 6, 2024, and consisted of 7,003,000 ounces of gold (see Table 3) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in two near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Deposit Gold Cut-Off (g/t) Tonnage

(Tonnes) Average Gold Grade (g/t) Contained Gold (oz.) Inferred Airstrip 0.30 35,243,000 0.75 845,000 Powerline 0.30 312,243,000 0.61 6,158,000 Total Combined 0.30 347,486,00 0.63 7,003,000

Notes: ?

The effective date for the MRE is February 6, 2024, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI43-101. The technical report supporting the Resource Estimate entitled "AurMac Property, Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada" (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca on March 18, 2024. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an ?Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,800/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$5.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 80% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes. The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects; rounding followed the recommendations as per NI 43-101.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.

