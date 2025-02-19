Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Intersects 15.9 Metres of 9.32 Grams per Tonne Gold, Airstrip Deposit, AurMac Project, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2025 / Banyan Gold Corp . (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce analytical results from sixteen (16) diamond drillholes collared within the Airstrip Deposit located on the Company's AurMac Project, Yukon Territory. This set of holes targeted the eastern portion of the Airstrip Deposit (Figure 2) as part of the 2024 AurMac definition drilling program.
Highlights from these most recent analytical results include:
AX-24-558: 7.2 metres ("m") of 2.93 g/t Au from 205.7 m
AX-24-569: 4.5 m of 4.49 g/t Au from 240.5 m
AX-24-573: 34.1 m of 0.66 g/t Au from 55.7 m
AX-24-577: 105.8 m of 0.60 g/t Au from 39.5 m
AX-24-581: 43.1 m of 0.71 g/t Au from 62.4 m
AX-24-586: 34.9 m of 0.70 g/t Au from 6.1 m
AX-24-586: 29.9 m of 0.78 g/t Au from 66.1 m
AX-24-588 17.1 m of 1.29 g/t Au from 65.9 m
AX-24-590: 15.9 m of 9.32 g/t Au from 65.7 m
Including AX-24-590: 3.7 m of 33.43 g/t Au from 77.9 m
AX-24-593: 13.8 m of 3.81 g/t Au from 67.6 m
AX-24-636: 90.0 m of 0.44 g/t Au from 68.5 m
"With intercepts such as 15.9 m of 9.32 g/t, including 3.7 m of 33.43 g/t,we continue to delineate notable high-grade zones within the AurMac gold deposits," stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. "These new results, combined with previous high grades and tenor from our 2024 drill program, have significantly enhanced the profile of the AurMac deposits. Not only do these results reaffirm the potential of the AurMac Project, but also highlight the strategic value of our 2024 drilling campaign to the understanding of the deposits. Banyan is well positioned for continued exploration and poised to take the next major step with our Preliminary Economic Assessment in 2025.
Summarized analytical results of these drillhole assays are presented in Table 1, collar locations in Table 2 and Figure 2 identifies drill collar locations, respectively.
Figure 1: AurMac Diamond Drill Grade Thickness Interval Map. The calculation utilized for the presentation is Au Grade (g/t) x Interval (m). The grade thickness map was calculated using ESRI kernel density method. Where a drillhole has multiple intervals, the highest interval is used in the calculation. Map A: presents all analytical results to January 2024. Map B: presents an update of all analytical results through this February 19, 2025 News Release.
The Airstrip Deposit is contained within a metasedimentary package which consists of predominately schists, quartzites and limestones of the Mississippian age Sourdough Hill Member of the Keno Hill Formation. Gold mineralization here is chiefly associated with pyrrhotite-bearing skarn altered calcareous schists and with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins seen crosscutting all lithologies. Gold mineralization is interpreted to be associated with a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits.
Figure 2: AurMac Drillhole Locations. Location of historic and Banyan completed diamond drillholes used in the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE")* (black and blue dots) and collar locations of 2024 drilling (yellow, red and green dots).
*MRE effective date of February 6, 2024, details in Table 3.
Table 1: Highlighted Airstrip Diamond Drill Analytical Results.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m*)
Au (g/t)
AX-24-558
2.8
8.6
5.8
0.47
and
66.6
86.9
20.3
0.61
and
110.5
124.0
13.5
0.50
and
152.2
159.5
7.3
0.59
and
205.7
212.9
7.2
2.93
AX-24-563
33.2
52.2
19.0
0.33
and
70.2
127.6
57.4
0.31
and
135.6
147.3
11.7
0.48
and
158.5
168.7
10.2
0.81
and
201.0
203.8
2.8
0.28
AX-24-566
13.7
19.8
6.1
0.74
and
49.9
56.4
6.5
0.36
and
69.5
76.8
7.3
0.54
and
108.0
120.4
12.4
0.41
and
130.0
140.9
10.9
0.63
and
148.9
165.4
16.5
0.40
and
179.7
187.0
7.3
0.32
and
212.7
220.1
7.4
0.63
and
242.6
246.5
3.9
2.26
AX-24-569
7.6
27.2
19.6
0.71
and
49.0
51.5
2.5
4.52
and
98.5
113.4
14.9
0.35
and
106.2
113.4
7.2
0.54
and
176.5
216.1
39.6
0.34
and
240.5
245.0
4.5
4.49
AX-24-573
55.7
89.8
34.1
0.66
and
114.3
145.8
31.5
0.66
and
175.3
186.0
10.7
0.37
and
201.1
215.8
14.7
0.81
AX-24-577
39.5
145.3
105.8
0.60
and
164.2
169.8
5.6
2.87
and
201.3
206.4
5.1
0.39
AX-24-581
16.1
19.0
2.9
1.32
and
40.5
49.3
8.8
0.29
and
62.4
105.5
43.1
0.71
and
136.2
140.7
4.5
0.35
AX-24-583
9.0
22.9
13.9
0.29
and
45.1
55.9
10.8
0.22
AX-24-584
12.1
31.6
19.5
0.58
AX-24-586
6.1
41.0
34.9
0.70
and
66.1
96.0
29.9
0.78
AX-24-588
14.2
49.8
35.6
0.40
and
65.9
83.0
17.1
1.29
AX-24-590
12.9
46.1
33.2
0.44
and
65.7
81.6
15.9
9.32
including
77.9
81.6
3.7
33.43
and
102.6
107.0
4.4
6.97
AX-24-593
9.1
43.5
34.4
0.53
and
67.6
81.4
13.8
3.81
AX-24-594
8.1
36.5
28.4
0.46
and
71.0
83.0
12.0
1.22
AX-24-619
83.2
99.5
16.3
0.33
and
165.0
260.5
95.5
0.32
AX-24-636
45.7
50.5
4.8
1.66
and
68.5
158.5
90.0
0.44
*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.
Table 2: Drill Collar Location for Released Results
Collar ID
East NAD83_Z8
North NAD83_Z8
Elev. (m)
Azimuth
Dip (°)
Depth (m)
AX-24-558
467187
7083816
781.6
354
-61
227.0
AX-24-563
467223
7083823
782.8
349
-58
224.0
AX-24-566
467152
7083759
784.3
350
-60
263.6
AX-24-569
467116
7083757
782.5
357
-55
266.7
AX-24-573
467116
7083813
778.8
351
-61
225.5
AX-24-577
467127
7083866
780.1
352
-59
212.7
AX-24-581
467082
7083908
781.5
358
-58
172.2
AX-24-583
467079
7083964
782.7
007
-60
128.6
AX-24-584
467082
7084012
783.8
359
-61
111.2
AX-24-586
467048
7084015
781.5
359
-59
111.2
AX-24-588
467013
7084006
780.1
357
-58
121.9
AX-24-590
466979
7084009
778.6
002
-60
122.8
AX-24-593
466954
7084011
778.1
005
-61
124.9
AX-24-594
466926
7084008
776.8
356
-60
132.5
AX-24-619
467111
7083688
786.1
358
-63
316.9
AX-24-636
467046
7083911
779.5
243
-87
198.4
Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures
All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 36-element AQ-200 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. All core samples were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for pulverization and final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, ½ core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2024 exploration drilling program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.
Qualified Persons
Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., is a "qualified person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.? Mr. Gray is a consultant to Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.
About Banyan
Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project of 7.0 million ounces has an effective date of February 6, 2024.
The 173 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 km from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has the right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties respectively, subject to certain royalties.
The inferred MRE for the AurMac Project was prepared on February 6, 2024, and consisted of 7,003,000 ounces of gold (see Table 3) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in two near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits.
Table 3: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project
Deposit
Gold Cut-Off (g/t)
Tonnage
Average Gold Grade (g/t)
Contained Gold (oz.)
Inferred
Airstrip
0.30
35,243,000
0.75
845,000
Powerline
0.30
312,243,000
0.61
6,158,000
Total Combined
0.30
347,486,00
0.63
7,003,000
Notes: ?
The effective date for the MRE is February 6, 2024, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI43-101. The technical report supporting the Resource Estimate entitled "AurMac Property, Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada" (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca on March 18, 2024.
Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.
The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an ?Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category.
Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,800/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$5.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 80% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.
The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects; rounding followed the recommendations as per NI 43-101.
In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.
Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.
ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION
(signed) "Tara Christie"
Tara Christie
President & CEO
For more information, please contact:
Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com
Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's plans for exploration; and statements regarding exploration expectations, ease and confidence in increasing ounces, exploration or development plans and timelines; mineral resource estimates; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, timing and risk of earning the final 25% earn-in on the properties and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
