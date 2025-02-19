Vancouver, British Columbia and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company"), a medical device company commercializing imaging-based products utilizing innovative and emerging technologies for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has set the Company's pre-submission meeting date, further to its January pre-submission filing.

The Company filed a pre-submission with the FDA on the subject of its clinical study design for the approval of its first medical imaging device, the IzoView Breast CT Imaging System ("IzoView"). The FDA has scheduled the pre-submission meeting for March 20, 2025.

Izotropic intends to launch IzoView with contrast-enhancement for breast cancer screening adjunctive to digital breast tomosynthesis, commonly referred to as 3D mammography, for patients with dense breast tissue. Dense breast tissue is both a risk factor for developing breast cancer and a patient characteristic that affects ~50% of the women in the U.S. Dense breast tissue makes the current standard-of-care breast cancer screening modalities less effective at detecting cancers. Contrast-enhanced breast CT has proven more than promising in research studies at UC Davis Medical Center ("UC Davis") in Sacramento, California, where the technology was founded and from which Izotropic has the exclusive global licensing rights. Four successive breast CT systems have been built and tested in clinical trials for research purposes at UC Davis, funded primarily by U.S. government grants, resulting in a fully de-risked technology with a large volume of published, peer-reviewed scientific research supporting its capabilities and potential.

Izotropic is committed to its mission to bring new devices and technologies to the market and will continue to seek out opportunities to increase efficiency and expedite patient access to its products to achieve better outcomes for patients and save lives from breast cancer.

