Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Corporation"), is delighted to announce a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Quantolio, a leading provider of AI-driven financial solutions. This strategic partnership grants Quantolio access to Quantum eMotion's proprietary Entropy-as-a-Service (EaaS) technology, enabling groundbreaking advancements in financial applications and quantum artificial intelligence (Quantum AI).

Under the terms of the agreement, Quantolio will integrate QeM's quantum-based technology into its AI-powered financial platforms. Quantum eMotion's EaaS technology provides robust, high-entropy quantum randomness, ensuring enhanced security and performance in sensitive financial computations and AI-driven decision-making processes. For instance, EaaS can synergize AI-powered financial forecasting platforms by guaranteeing truly unpredictable stochastic processes. Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) technology enhances Monte Carlo simulations, optimizes risk management models, and improves market prediction capabilities.

Quantolio receives a non-exclusive, worldwide license to leverage QeM's proprietary EaaS technology within finance, FinTech, and Quantum AI applications. In exchange, Quantolio will pay QeM an annual licensing fee of $1.0 million, with additional revenue-sharing terms.

"We are thrilled to partner with Quantolio, a pioneer in AI-driven financial solutions," said Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion Corp. "This collaboration highlights the growing demand for quantum-enhanced solutions in financial applications, reinforcing our mission to deliver next-generation security and performance solutions."

Quantolio's CEO, Amine El Kaouachi, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "By incorporating Quantum eMotion's EaaS technology, we are setting new standards for security and reliability in AI-driven financial decision-making. This agreement positions us at the forefront of Quantum AI innovation, ensuring unparalleled protection and performance in challenging situations."

This agreement marks a significant milestone at the intersection of quantum technologies and financial technology, paving the way for secure, high-performance AI applications in the financial sector.

About Quantolio

Quantolio is a leading developer of AI-powered financial solutions, leveraging cutting-edge machine learning and data analytics to optimize financial strategies. Its Quantum AI platform is designed to revolutionize high-frequency trading, risk management, and FinTech innovation.

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241453

SOURCE: Quantum eMotion Corp.