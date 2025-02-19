OEM International AB: Financial Statement

Full year 2024

Fourth quarter 2024

Incoming orders rose 10% to SEK 1,307 million (1,191)

Net sales rose 5% to SEK 1,355 million (1,296)

Operating profit rose 13% to SEK 197 million (173)

EBITA rose 14% to SEK 206 million (181)

Adjusted for items affecting comparability of SEK 11 million relating to EQT's offer, EBITA rose 20% to SEK 217 million (181)

Profit after tax rose 21% to SEK 158 million (131)

Earnings per share were SEK 1.14 (0.94)

January - December 2024

Incoming orders rose 8% to SEK 5,166 million (4,805)

Net sales rose 2% to SEK 5,239 million (5,145)

Operating profit fell by 2% to SEK 763 million (782)

EBITA was down 1% to SEK 800 million (811)

Adjusted for items affecting comparability of SEK 11 million relating to EQT's offer, EBITA amounted to SEK 811 million (811)

Profit after tax stood at SEK 606 million (607)

Earnings per share were SEK 4.37 (4.38)

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 1.75 per share (1.75)

This information is information that OEM International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 2025-02-19 14:00 CET.

Contacts

For further information, please contact the Managing Director and CEO, Jörgen Zahlin, on +46 75-242 40 22, or via email at jorgen.zahlin@oem.se or the CFO, Rikard Tingvall, on +46 75-242 40 15, or via email at rikard.tingvall@oem.se.

About Us

OEM International is one of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 34 operating units in 15 countries. The group operates in the trade of components and systems from leading suppliers in selected markets in Europe. A well-structured local market organisation and efficient logistics make OEM a better alternative to the supplier's own sales organisations.

