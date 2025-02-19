Devyser Diagnostics AB: Devyser secures a major SEK 16.8M tender in Italy with 30% growth

Devyser a leading provider of genetic testing solutions, has been awarded a significant tender for the supply of its comprehensive next-generation sequencing (NGS) tests for critical genetic markers. The tender with AOU Città Della Salute e della Scienza, Torino, Italy covers CFTR, BRCA and Thalassemia genetic testing and is valid for a period of three years. Indicative order value is estimated to amount to 16.8 million SEK.

This tender underscores Devyser's continued excellence in delivering high-quality genetic testing solutions and its commitment to advancing precision medicine. The total contract value amounts to 16.8 million SEK, representing an approximate 30% growth compared to the previous tender. The hospital's decision to extend the partnership with Devyser was based on the company's proven track record of compliance and the superior performance of its NGS tests.

The tender strengthens our already strong position in the Italian market, and I am very proud of the entire team who made this happen", says CCO Theis Kipling. "This tender is another confirmation of Devyser's position in the European healthcare market, reaffirming its role as a trusted partner for advanced genetic diagnostics." The company remains dedicated to supporting healthcare providers with innovative and reliable solutions that enhance patient care and clinical outcomes.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Dahl, interim CEO

E-mail: ir@devyser.com

Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50



Theis Kipling, CCO

E-mail: ir@devyser.com

Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50

About Devyser

Devyser develops, manufactures and sells diagnostic solutions and analysis services to clinical laboratories in more than 65 countries. Our products are used for advanced genetic testing in the hereditary disease, oncology and transplant fields, to enable targeted cancer treatment, the diagnosis of a large number of genetic diseases, and transplant patient follow-up. Devyser's products, and unique, patented solution requiring only one test tube, simplify genetic testing processes, improve sample throughput, minimize hands-on time and deliver rapid results. Our goal is for every patient to receive a correct diagnosis in the shortest possible time. Sustainability is a central part of our business and an important prerequisite for long term value creation.

Devyser was founded in 2004 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden with eight in-house sales offices in Europe and the US. The company also runs Devyser Genomic Laboratories, a CLIA certified laboratory in Atlanta, US. In 2022, Devyser's quality management system was certified according to the IVDR and a number of the company's products have since been certified according to the IVDR.

Devyser's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

For more information, visit www.devyser.com.