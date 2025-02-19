Regulatory News:

HSBC Continental Europe informs the public that the universal registration document including the 2024 annual financial report was filed with the Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 19 February 2025 under number D.25-0044.

This document is made available free of charge to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be consulted in the "Investor Relations" area of the website of the Company (www.hsbc.fr) and that of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

