Llama Group (Paris: ALLAM) (Brussels: ALLAM) has reached an agreement with one of its long-standing creditors to reschedule a significant portion of its bond debt.

This agreement covers the non-convertible bonds issued through multiple successive loans, representing a total amount of €9 million plus interests.

Thanks to this agreement, the repayment of principal and interests will be spread over nearly two years.

The first payment will take place in February 2026, following the receipt by Llama Group on January 31, 2026, of the payment from Azerion. This payment is part of an amendment to their settlement agreement, initially established in June 20241 and revised in January 20252

This rescheduling allows Llama Group to adjust its repayment schedule and improve its financial flexibility, thereby strengthening its growth capacity.

"This agreement gives us greater financial flexibility to execute our strategy and strengthen the growth of Llama Group,said Olivier Van Gulck, CFO of Llama Group SAWe appreciate the trust of our financial partners and remain fully committed to creating value for our shareholders and partners."

"Securing a new repayment schedule was essential for us to move forward with confidence in developing our activities. This milestone marks the beginning of a new phase, enabling us to execute our strategic plan and launch our products," said Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Llama Group SA.

Next Meeting

March 12, 2025 General Meeting for the approval of amended 2023 Annual Accounts

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

