Jamendo, a leading global music platform, and Bridger, a next-generation music rights management company, are pleased to announce the signing of a strategic partnership agreement.

Under this agreement, Bridger will manage the collection of mechanical and performance rights for the works published in the Jamendo Licensing catalogue resulting in a substantial increase in the number of active works within Bridger's catalogue. This partnership is designed to enable more comprehensive, transparent, and efficient royalty collection for thousands of independent artists worldwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jamendo Licensing's repertoire into our system," added Julien Bescond, Head of Business Development at Bridger. "This is a major milestone in our growth and a powerful step forward in helping independent artists get paid accurately and fairly."

Key highlights of the agreement:

the deal significantly increases the size of Bridger's active catalogue, broadening its footprint in the rights management ecosystem. Support for independent artists: this partnership reflects both companies' shared commitment to empowering creators through reliable, transparent royalty services. Implementation is already underway, with improvements in royalty reporting and collection expected to roll out starting Q3 2025.

This agreement also forms part of Bridger's broader 2025 development strategy, which includes expanding rights collection into new territories through recently signed deals with Audiam and BMI, onboarding additional catalogues, and the upcoming launch of the V2 version of the Bridger app, bringing new features and enhanced services for creators and rights holders.

"Empowering independent artists and music professionals with the right tools to manage and monetize their work has always been at the heart of our mission. With Jamendo and Bridger-both part of the Winamp project-joining forces, we're seeing the true power of synergy within our group. We've witnessed billions of Jamendo-licensed streams across YouTube and social networks. This new collecting agreement represents a significant step forward-for us and for the artists we support. We're building a stronger, more unified platform, and this is just the beginning. Our goal is to become the go-to destination for artists and music professionals worldwide." Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp Group

Next Meeting

May 28, 2025 10:00 am: Ordinary General Meeting

May 28, 2025 11:30 am: Extraordinary General Meeting

About Bridger www.bridgermusic.io

Bridger is committed to supporting songwriters and composers with innovative royalty collection solutions. Designed as an intuitive and easy-to-use copyright management platform, Bridger enables songwriters to register their musical works within minutes and unlock additional revenue streams beyond their digital distributor.

About Jamendo - www.jamendo.com

Jamendo is all about connecting musicians and music lovers from all over the world. Our goal is to bring together a worldwide community of independent music, creating experience and value around it.

Jamendo offers the perfect platform for all independent artists wishing to share their creations as easily as possible, reaching new audiences internationally.

About Winamp - www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

